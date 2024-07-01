Sports News July 1 Highlights: Hurricane Beryl Disrupts Indian Cricket Team's Return After WC Win; France Beat Belgium 1-0 At Euro 2024

The members of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Executive Council have decided not to accept the dearness allowance for the Paris Olympics, which is higher than that of the athletes. They have chosen to make their own arrangements instead of taking the payment. The IOA EC stated that they are not reliant on government funds for travel abroad because all the members are from "sound backgrounds". Each member was supposed to receive USD 300 per day (approximately Rs 25,000) according to the budget estimates. They were also supposed to receive an additional USD 1000 (around Rs 90,000) per day for accommodation during their five-day visit.