Cricket

Dinesh Karthik Returns To RCB After Retirement; Handed Two Big Roles

Karthik who played for RCB in IPL 2024 had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after the completion of the tournament

dinesh karthik retirement X @DineshKarthik
Dinesh Karthik. Photo: X/ @DineshKarthik
info_icon

Former India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik was on Monday appointed as the batting coach and mentor for the men's team of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). (More Cricket News)

Karthik who played for RCB in IPL 2024 had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after the completion of the tournament. The 39-year-old had an outstanding IPL season before his retirement where he scored 326 runs at a strike rate of 187.36, his fastest-ever in the competition that he had played since its inception in 2008.

Making the announcement on social media, RCB wrote on X: "Welcome our keeper in every sense, Dinesh Karthik, back into RCB in an all new avatar. DK will be the Batting Coach and Mentor of RCB Men’s team!"

Dinesh Karthik turned 39 on Saturday and announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. - Photo: X/ @DineshKarthik
Dinesh Karthik Retirement: 'DK' Calls Time On His Cricketing Career

BY Jagdish Yadav

The Tamil Nadu veteran had announced his retirement just after the IPL this year and said that he was looking forward to new challenges.

“Having given it plenty of thought for sometime now, I have decided to move on from playing competitive cricket. I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead,” Karthik had said in his retirement post.

Karthik joined RCB in 2022 and played three seasons for the franchise. His stunning performance lower down the order were a big boost for RCB who had traditionally struggled to find reliable Indian batters.

Playing for RCB for the last three years, Karthik amassed 796 runs at a stunning strike rate of 173.8 in 44 matches fulfilling the crucial role of a lower middle order hitter.

He had also played for the franchise in the 2015 season but that stint was not much fruitful.

The wicket-keeper batter received a guard of honour from his RCB teammates in the side’s final game of the season.

A part of IPL right from the inaugural season of 2008, Karthik played 257 matches and finished his career with 4842 runs hitting 22 fifties. Apart from RCB, he played for Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders. He also led the Knight Riders to the play-offs in his debut season as captain in 2018.

Karthik last represented India during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia against Zimbabwe.

