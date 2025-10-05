Sports

WNBA Finals 2025: Las Vegas Aces Bench Fires In Game 1 Win Over Phoenix Mercury

The Las Vegas Aces took a 1-0 lead in the WNBA Finals after edging the Phoenix Mercury 89-86 in Game 1, powered by an exceptional performance from their bench. Dana Evans starred with 21 points, becoming the first player in Finals history to hit five three-pointers and record four steals in a single game, while Jewell Loyd added 18. The Aces’ reserves contributed 41 points in total, nearly half of the team’s scoring output, validating coach Becky Hammon’s pre-game faith in her bench strength. Defensive specialist Kiah Stokes made a crucial stop in the final seconds, while A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young received much-needed rest after their Game 5 heroics against Indiana. Despite a strong outing from Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas, the Mercury couldn’t find a late equaliser, handing Las Vegas the early edge in their bid for a third championship in four years.