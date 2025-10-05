Sports

WNBA Finals 2025: Las Vegas Aces Bench Fires In Game 1 Win Over Phoenix Mercury  

The Las Vegas Aces took a 1-0 lead in the WNBA Finals after edging the Phoenix Mercury 89-86 in Game 1, powered by an exceptional performance from their bench. Dana Evans starred with 21 points, becoming the first player in Finals history to hit five three-pointers and record four steals in a single game, while Jewell Loyd added 18. The Aces’ reserves contributed 41 points in total, nearly half of the team’s scoring output, validating coach Becky Hammon’s pre-game faith in her bench strength. Defensive specialist Kiah Stokes made a crucial stop in the final seconds, while A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young received much-needed rest after their Game 5 heroics against Indiana. Despite a strong outing from Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas, the Mercury couldn’t find a late equaliser, handing Las Vegas the early edge in their bid for a third championship in four years.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/John Locher

Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans, left, and center A'ja Wilson, right, cheer during the second half in Game 1 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Phoenix Mercury in Las Vegas.

2/10
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/John Locher)

Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans (11) reacts after a basket against the Phoenix Mercury during the second half in Game 1 of the WNBA basketball finals in Las Vegas.

3/10
WNBA Finals 2025: Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces
WNBA Finals 2025: Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/John Locher

Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) and Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) battle for the ball during the second half in Game 1 of the WNBA basketball finals in Las Vegas.

4/10
WNBA Finals 2025: Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury
WNBA Finals 2025: Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/John Locher

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates with teammates during the second half in Game 1 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Phoenix Mercury in Las Vegas.

5/10
WNBA Finals Basketball: Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces
WNBA Finals Basketball: Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/John Locher

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives as Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) defends during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series in Las Vegas.

6/10
WNBA Finals Basketball: Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury
WNBA Finals Basketball: Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/John Locher

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas falls as Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, left, defends during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series in Las Vegas.

7/10
WNBA Basketball Final Playoff Series: Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces
WNBA Basketball Final Playoff Series: Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/John Locher

Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) and forward Alyssa Thomas talk during the second half in Game 1 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Las Vegas Aces in Las Vegas.

8/10
WNBA Basketball Final Playoff Series: Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury
WNBA Basketball Final Playoff Series: Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/John Locher

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper battle for the ball during the second half in Game 1 of the WNBA basketball finals in Las Vegas.

9/10
Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces
Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/John Locher

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) battles Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray, right, for the ball during the second half in Game 1 of the WNBA basketball finals in Las Vegas.

10/10
Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/John Locher

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) celebrates against the Phoenix Mercury during the second half in Game 1 of the WNBA basketball finals in Las Vegas.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  2. Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI’s Timing Of Rohit Sharma’s Removal As India’s ODI Captain - Watch

  3. India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

  5. Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Era Comes To An End: A Look Into His Key Stats And Memorable Moments As India’s ODI Skipper

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Day In Pics: October 04, 2025

  3. The Strike In Kuttanad That Made History

  4. Talks Of Secular Front In Jammu And Kashmir To Take On BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls

  5. Kejriwal Alleges Goa Congress Chief Runs Mining Firm with CM Sawant’s Backing

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Karnataka State Film Awards: Rakshit Shetty, Archana Jois Win Top Honours, Doddahatti Boregowda Bags Best Film

  4. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  2. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  3. Pakistan Offers US Investors Port Project on Arabian Sea: Report

  4. Bomb Explosion In Pakistan’s Khyber District School Injures Four Students

  5. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra