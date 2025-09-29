WNBA Playoffs 2025: Phoenix Mercury Reach Finals, Fever Force Game 5 Against Aces To Decide Their Rival

Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) puts her hand up during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Minnesota Lynx in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) dribbles the ball during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Minnesota Lynx in Phoenix.
Minnesota Lynx forward Maria Kliundikova (77) and Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) watch a free throw during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Phoenix.
Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) dribbles the ball past Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots the ball during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Minnesota Lynx in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) looks to shoot the ball while guarded by Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith (8) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Phoenix.
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) reacts after being fouled during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces in Indianapolis.
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dives for the ball while defended by Indiana Fever forward Brianna Turner, left, during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) goes up to shoot while defended by Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis.
Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans (11) drives toward the basket during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, front right, drives the ball along the baseline while defended by Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis.
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives the ball around the defense of Indiana Fever guard Odyssey Sims, right, during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis.