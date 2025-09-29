Sports

WNBA Playoffs 2025: Phoenix Mercury Reach Finals, Fever Force Game 5 Against Aces To Decide Their Rival

The Phoenix Mercury secured their first WNBA Finals appearance since 2021 with a stunning 86-81 comeback win over the Minnesota Lynx, taking their semifinal series 3-1. Trailing by 13 at the end of the third quarter, Phoenix erupted for 31 points in the final period, led by Alyssa Thomas’ all-round brilliance with 23 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. Kayla McBride’s 31-point effort wasn’t enough to save Minnesota, meaning the league will crown a new champion this year. While Phoenix celebrated, the other semifinal heads to a decider after the Indiana Fever beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-80 in Game 4 behind Aliyah Boston’s monster double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds, supported by Kelsey Mitchell’s 25. A’ja Wilson scored 31 for Las Vegas, but the defending champions now face a winner-takes-all Game 5 on Tuesday night at home to determine who will face Mercury in the Finals.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
WNBA Basketball Playoffs game Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx_Satou Sabally
WNBA Playoffs 2025: Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx | Photo: AP/Samantha Chow

Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) puts her hand up during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Minnesota Lynx in Phoenix.

2/12
WNBA Basketball Playoffs game Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx_Satou Sabally
WNBA Playoffs 2025: Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx | Photo: AP/Samantha Chow

Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) dribbles the ball during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Minnesota Lynx in Phoenix.

3/12
WNBA Basketball Playoffs game Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx_Maria Kliundikova
WNBA Playoffs 2025: Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx | Photo: AP/Samantha Chow

Minnesota Lynx forward Maria Kliundikova (77) and Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) watch a free throw during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Phoenix.

4/12
WNBA Basketball Playoffs game Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx_Courtney Williams
WNBA Playoffs 2025: Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx | Photo: AP/Samantha Chow

Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) dribbles the ball past Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Phoenix.

5/12
WNBA Basketball Playoffs game Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx_Alyssa Thomas
WNBA Playoffs 2025: Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx | Photo: AP/Samantha Chow

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots the ball during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Minnesota Lynx in Phoenix.

6/12
WNBA Basketball Playoffs game Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx_DeWanna Bonner
WNBA Playoffs 2025: Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx | Photo: AP/Samantha Chow

Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) looks to shoot the ball while guarded by Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith (8) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Phoenix.

7/12
WNBA Basketball Playoffs game Phoenix Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces _Aliyah Boston
WNBA Playoffs 2025: Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/Doug McSchooler

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) reacts after being fouled during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces in Indianapolis.

8/12
WNBA Basketball Playoffs game Phoenix Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces _Aja Wilson
WNBA Playoffs 2025: Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/Doug McSchooler

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dives for the ball while defended by Indiana Fever forward Brianna Turner, left, during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis.

9/12
WNBA Basketball Playoffs game Phoenix Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces _Kelsey Mitchell
WNBA Playoffs 2025: Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/Doug McSchooler

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) goes up to shoot while defended by Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis.

10/12
WNBA Basketball Playoffs game Phoenix Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces _Dana Evans
WNBA Playoffs 2025: Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/Doug McSchooler

Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans (11) drives toward the basket during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis.

11/12
WNBA Basketball Playoffs game Phoenix Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces _Kelsey Mitchell
WNBA Playoffs 2025: Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/Doug McSchooler

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, front right, drives the ball along the baseline while defended by Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis.

12/12
WNBA Basketball Playoffs game Phoenix Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces _Jackie Young
WNBA Playoffs 2025: Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/Doug McSchooler

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives the ball around the defense of Indiana Fever guard Odyssey Sims, right, during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: What Exactly Happened After India Won Final?

  2. India Vs Pakistan: Stats Highlights From Asia Cup 2025 Final

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Where Salman Ali Agha's Men Lost The Plot

  4. Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Being Denied Trophy: 'Teammates Real Silverware'

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Suryakumar Yadav And Co Refuse To Accept Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open 2025: Alcaraz And Fritz Cruise Into Semi-Finals - Could They Face Each Other In Final?

  2. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  3. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala's Left Betrayal: State-Driven Hinduisation and Casteism in the Ayyappa Sangamam

  2. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  3. Delhi’s IGI Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email; Probe Underway

  4. Day In Pics: September 28, 2025

  5. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  3. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  4. The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

  5. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Moldova Votes In Pivotal Election Amid Claims Of Russian Meddling

  2. Canada Works On Proposal For Skilled Workers After Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike

  3. Several Shot At Church In Michigan, Hours After Fatal Shooting In North Carolina

  4. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  5. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

Latest Stories

  1. Dr. Vashisth Das - Don’t Miss A Beat, Take Charge Of Heart Health Before It’s Too Late

  2. Iran Hangs Man Accused Of Being A Key Mossad Spy

  3. Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured

  4. Dussehra 2025: Bobby Deol To Perform Raavan Dahan At Delhi’s Red Fort Ramlila

  5. Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal: Gabriel's Late Winner Hands Gunners Victory

  6. OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

  7. Horoscope Today, September 29, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces & More

  8. Why Awareness Of Mental Health Disorders Will Never Be Enough Without Improved Care Services