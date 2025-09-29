Sports

WNBA Playoffs 2025: Phoenix Mercury Reach Finals, Fever Force Game 5 Against Aces To Decide Their Rival

The Phoenix Mercury secured their first WNBA Finals appearance since 2021 with a stunning 86-81 comeback win over the Minnesota Lynx, taking their semifinal series 3-1. Trailing by 13 at the end of the third quarter, Phoenix erupted for 31 points in the final period, led by Alyssa Thomas’ all-round brilliance with 23 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. Kayla McBride’s 31-point effort wasn’t enough to save Minnesota, meaning the league will crown a new champion this year. While Phoenix celebrated, the other semifinal heads to a decider after the Indiana Fever beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-80 in Game 4 behind Aliyah Boston’s monster double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds, supported by Kelsey Mitchell’s 25. A’ja Wilson scored 31 for Las Vegas, but the defending champions now face a winner-takes-all Game 5 on Tuesday night at home to determine who will face Mercury in the Finals.