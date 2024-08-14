China gold medalists, center, Japan silver medalists, left, and South Korea bronze medalists pose during the medal ceremony of the women's team table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
China athletes with the gold medals pose during the medal ceremony of the women's team table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Japan athletes silver medalists pose during the medal ceremony of the women's team table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
China team gold medalists, center, Sweden team silver medalists, left, and France team bronze medalists pose during the ceremony of the men's team table tennis at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Players of China pose with their gold medals during the ceremony of the men's team table tennis at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Players of Sweden pose with their silver medals during the ceremony of the men's team table tennis at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Players of France pose with their bronze medals during the ceremony of the men's team table tennis at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.