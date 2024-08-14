Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Table Tennis Team Medallists - In Pics

As many as 175 table tennis players, with an equal distribution between men and women, competed across five medal events (two per gender and one mixed) at the TT tournaments at Paris Olympic Games 2024. The two team medal events - men's and women's - were scheduled from 5 to 10 August at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. China reigned supreme in both events, with the team of Fan Zhendong, Ma Long and Wang Chuqin winning the men's title and the trio of Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu and Chen Meng running away with the women's team gold medal.