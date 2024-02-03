Australia's Cameron Green, left, and Steve Smith, second right, shake hands with West Indies' Shai Hope, right, and Alick Athanaze during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne, Australia.
Bartlett Shines On Debut As AUS Thrash WI By 8 Wickets In 1st ODI
Fast bowler Xavier Bartlett took 4-17 in his ODI debut as Australia thrashed West Indies by eight wickets with 69 balls remaining in their series opener on Friday, February 2, 2024. Josh Inglis showed little signs of testing positive for COVID-19 the day before when he smacked a quick-fire 65 off 43 balls for Australia, Associated Press reported. Asked to bat first, West Indies was eventually bowled out for 231 in 48.4 overs after Bartlett's stunning three-wicket opening burst had left the tourists in trouble at 59-4 as he went on to record Australia's second-best ODI figures on debut. Captain Steven Smith (79 not out) and Cameroon Green (77 not out) struck fine unbeaten half centuries as Australia eased to 232-2 in 38.3 overs.
West Indies' players talk as they walk off the field following their loss to Australia in their one day international cricket match in Melbourne, Australia.
Australia's Cameron Green, right, bats against the West Indies during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne, Australia.
Australia's Cameron Green, right, raises his hand after Steve Smith, left, made 50 runs against the West Indies during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne, Australia.
Australia's Steve Smith bats against the West Indies during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne, Australia.
West Indies' Matthew Forde, bottom, is mimicked by the crowd as he stretches on the boundary during their one day international cricket match against Australia in Melbourne, Australia.
Australia's Josh Inglis, center, plays a shot that will have him caught out by West Indies' Alick Athanaze, left, during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne, Australia.
West Indies' Roston Chase, left, is bowled out as Australia's Josh Inglis looks on during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne, Australia.
West Indies' Keacy Carty, left, raises his bat after making 50 runs against Australia during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne, Australia.
West Indies' Keacy Carty bats against Australia during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne, Australia.