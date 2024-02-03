Sports

Bartlett Shines On Debut As AUS Thrash WI By 8 Wickets In 1st ODI

Fast bowler Xavier Bartlett took 4-17 in his ODI debut as Australia thrashed West Indies by eight wickets with 69 balls remaining in their series opener on Friday, February 2, 2024. Josh Inglis showed little signs of testing positive for COVID-19 the day before when he smacked a quick-fire 65 off 43 balls for Australia, Associated Press reported. Asked to bat first, West Indies was eventually bowled out for 231 in 48.4 overs after Bartlett's stunning three-wicket opening burst had left the tourists in trouble at 59-4 as he went on to record Australia's second-best ODI figures on debut. Captain Steven Smith (79 not out) and Cameroon Green (77 not out) struck fine unbeaten half centuries as Australia eased to 232-2 in 38.3 overs.