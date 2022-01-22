Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

West Indies' Tour Of India 2022: Ahmedabad, Kolkata Named Venues To Host ODIs, T20Is

To reduce the travelling in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in India, the BCCI curtailed the number of venues to two.

West Indies' Tour Of India 2022: Ahmedabad, Kolkata Named Venues To Host ODIs, T20Is
The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host India's three T20Is against West Indies in February. - File Photo

Trending

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 10:10 pm

Ahmedabad and Kolkata will host the upcoming three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals, respectively, against the West Indies, the BCCI said on Saturday, curtailing the number of venues to reduce travelling in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (More Cricket News)

As per the original schedule, the visiting West Indies were slated to play three ODIs in Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kolkata and three T20Is in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram, beginning February 6. However, the current situation in the country has forced the BCCI to cut down the number of venues from six to two. 

Related stories

SA Vs IND: 5 Reasons Why Rusty Indian Team Lost ODI Series To South Africa

SA Vs IND, 3rd ODI: India Hope To Avoid Clean Sweep Against South Africa

“The three ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The decision to limit the series to two venues instead of six as originally announced has been done to mitigate biosecurity risks by cutting down on travel and movement of the teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders,” the BCCI said in a press release. 

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced a change in venues for the upcoming Paytm West Indies' Tour of India. The West Indies will arrive here for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is."

India have a packed ODI and T20I calendar in 2022 with the focus on the latter with the World Cup scheduled in Australia later this year. After the West Indies tour, India are slated to play a T20 series against Sri Lanka and South Africa at home. 

Revised venues for India vs West Indies ODIs, T20Is

In Ahmedabad

1st ODI - February 6
2nd ODI - February 9
3rd ODI - February 11

In Kolkata 

1st T20I - February 16
2nd T20I - February 18
3rd T20I - February 20
 

Tags

Sports Cricket West Indies Tour Of India 2022 India Vs West Indies Ahmedabad Kolkata BCCI COVID-19 Coronavirus BCCI (Board Of Control For Cricket In India)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Manchester United Vs West Ham, Premier League 2021-22: Late Marcus Rashford Strike Lifts Red Devils 

Manchester United Vs West Ham, Premier League 2021-22: Late Marcus Rashford Strike Lifts Red Devils 

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Leapfrog To Third Place With Win Over NorthEast United FC

Subhas Bhowmick: A Modern Thinking Coach Who Was Never Fully Utilised By Indian Football 

Australian Open 2022: Marin Cilic Upsets Andrey Rublev To Enter Men’s Singles 4th Round

ISL 2021-22: Revitalised ATK Mohun Bagan Eye Top-Four Entry Vs Topsy-Turvy Odisha FC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

An artist prepares a sculpture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: City Decks Up To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary Tomorrow

Simona Halep of Romania plays a forehand return to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 6: Sorana Cirstea, Marin Cilic Big Winners As Daniil Medvedev Enters 4th Round

A murga singer sings during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay Carnival Parade Held With Limited Audience Due To Covid-19

People participate in the March for Life outside the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.

‘March For Life’ Annual Protest Against Abortion In US Held

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter