US Open 2022: Unreal Scenes As Prankster Gets Haircut During Nick Kyrgios Vs Karen Khachanov Semis - WATCH

Social media users were all excited about how a YouTuber known for his pranks had pulled such an act at a Grand Slam tournament.

Tournament security removed the two from the match.
Tournament security removed the two from the match. Composite: Screengrab

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 11:41 am

There was quite a hairy situation at the U.S. Open. (More Tennis News)

Two men's stay in the Arthur Ashe Stadium seats was, um, cut short after one buzzed the other's head right there in the stands while Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov played their quarterfinal.

They had clippers and the sort of cape a barber usually uses to keep a customer clean.

Soon enough, social media users were all excited about how a YouTuber known for his pranks had pulled this one off.

"When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play,” U.S. Tennis Association Brendan McIntyre said, adding: “There's a first time time for anything."

Sports Tennis Haricut US Open US Open Tennis Nick Kyrgios Karen Khachanov Grand Slam YouTuber Arthur Ashe Stadium
