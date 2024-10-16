Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, makes an attempt to score past Scotland's Anthony Ralston, right, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center right, attempts an acrobatic shot on goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as security restrains a fan who invaded the pitch during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Portugal's Rafael Leao, right, challenges for the ball with Scotland's Ryan Christie during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Portugal's Nuno Mendes, centre, in action against Scotland's Ryan Christie during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scotland's Billy Gilmour, right, kicks the ball ahead of Portugal's Vitinha during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, heads the ball ahead of Scotland's Grant Hanley during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Portugal's Ruben Dias kicks the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Portugal's Antonio Silva, right, challenges for the ball with Scotland's Ben Doak during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.