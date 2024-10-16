Sports

UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo's Portugal Held In Scotland - In Pics

Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless and Portugal lost its perfect record in the Nations League after a 0-0 draw at Scotland on Tuesday. Portugal had won its first three matches in the competition but couldn’t find a breakthrough against the Scots at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Ronaldo, sitting on 133 international goals, had a few good chances to break the deadlock. He seemed upset with the referee after the game ended, leaving the field with a sarcastic applause, waving his arms and with thumbs down. Portugal had beaten Croatia, Scotland and Poland in Group A1, which it still leads with 10 points, three more than Croatia and six more than Poland.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, makes an attempt to score past Scotland's Anthony Ralston, right, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center right, attempts an acrobatic shot on goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as security restrains a fan who invaded the pitch during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Portugal's Rafael Leao, right, challenges for the ball with Scotland's Ryan Christie during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Portugal's Nuno Mendes, centre, in action against Scotland's Ryan Christie during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Scotland's Billy Gilmour, right, kicks the ball ahead of Portugal's Vitinha during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, heads the ball ahead of Scotland's Grant Hanley during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Portugal's Ruben Dias kicks the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Portugal's Antonio Silva, right, challenges for the ball with Scotland's Ben Doak during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Portugal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

