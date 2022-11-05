Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
UEFA Fines Croatia Football Federation For Racist Fan Incidents

UEFA have punished Croatia's Football Federation for "racist behavior" by the fans during Croatia's game with Austria back in September in the UEFA Nations League.

Croatia faced Austria back in September and emerged as victors with 3-1 scoreline.
Croatia faced Austria back in September and emerged as victors with 3-1 scoreline. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 12:31 pm

Croatia's soccer federation was punished by UEFA for "racist and discriminatory behavior” by fans at the team’s last game before traveling to the World Cup. (More Football News)

UEFA did not specify the incidents at Croatia’s 3-1 win at Austria in the Nations League in September, which were reported to be insults directed by fans at the federation and far-right chants.

UEFA ordered a section of the stadium to be closed when Croatia hosts Wales in March to open their 2024 European Championship qualifying group. The Croatian soccer body was fined 20,000 euros ($19,900) for the discrimination and 23,000 euros ($22,900) for other incidents in Vienna.

Long-time tensions between Croatia fans and national soccer officials led to a game being stopped at Euro 2016 because of disorder in the stands. Croatia prepares for the World Cup playing Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Nov. 16, one week before its opening game in Qatar. The 2018 World Cup runner-up is in a group with Belgium, Canada and Morocco. 

Sports Football Croatia National Football Team Austria National Football Team UEFA Croatia Football Federation UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League 2022-23 FIFA World Cup 2022
