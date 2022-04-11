UEFA Champions League: Madrid Authorities On Alert Ahead Of High-Octane Quarterfinal Games

Madrid authorities have reinforced security measures in the Spanish capital ahead of the arrival of thousands of English fans for UEFA Champions League matches this week. (More Football News)

The quarterfinal games between Real Madrid and Chelsea on Tuesday and Atletico Madrid and Manchester City on Wednesday have been declared ‘high-risk’ matches by the local authorities.

Added security personnel will be in place at the main Madrid squares where visiting fans usually gather before matches. Extra attention will also be given to subway stations and the Madrid airport, where Chelsea and Man City fans may coincide while in the Spanish city.

There was some fan violence last month in the southern city of Seville when fans came from Germany and England for Europa League matches a day apart.

Madrid successfully hosted the 2019 Champions League final between English clubs Liverpool and Tottenham. Madrid defeated Chelsea 3-1 in the first leg in London, while Man City beat Atlético 1-0 in Manchester.

Fast-Tracked Order

In a case fast-tracked by UEFA investigating a fan’s Nazi salute, Atletico Madrid has been ordered to close a 5,000-seat section of its stadium when it hosts Manchester City on Wednesday.

The fan was filmed making a Nazi-style gesture during Atlético’s 1-0 loss at City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal last Tuesday.

UEFA said last Friday it had charged the Spanish club with “discriminatory behavior”. On Monday, the closure was announced by its appeals body.

The club must close a section of at least 5,000 seats at the Metropolitano Stadium for the second leg and display a UEFA banner there saying “#NoToRacism.”