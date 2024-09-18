Sports

UEFA UCL 2024-25: Aston Villa Make Flying Start With 3-0 Young Boys Hammering - In Pics

Aston Villa also made an impressive return to the UEFA Champions League after a flying 3-0 victory against the Swiss side Young Boys at the Stadion Wankdorf in Switzerland. Youri Tielemans opened the scoring in the 27th minute, which was doubled by Jacob Ramsey nine minutes later. The victory was capped off in the 86th minute as Amadou Onana scored the third. Villa will next battle it out against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, while Young Boys will face Barcelona.