Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, front, celebrates after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys Bern and Aston Villa in Bern, Switzerland.
Aston Villa's Amadou Onana celebrates after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys Bern and Aston Villa in Bern, Switzerland.
Aston Villa's Amadou Onana gestures after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys Bern and Aston Villa in Bern, Switzerland.
Young Boys Joel Monteiro, left, argues with Aston Villa's John McGinn, Amadou Onana and Jhon Duran after Aston Villa's Jhon Duran celebtated in front of the Young Boys fans during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys Bern and Aston Villa in Bern, Switzerland
Aston Villa's players celebrate the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys Bern and Aston Villa in Bern, Switzerland.
Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys Bern and Aston Villa in Bern, Switzerland.
Young Boys goalkeeper David von Ballmoos fails to safe a shot by Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys Bern and Aston Villa in Bern, Switzerland.
Young Boy's Cheikh Niasse, left, and Aston Villa's Lamare Bogarde, right, challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys Bern and Aston Villa in Bern, Switzerland.
Young Boy's Cheikh Niasse, front left, and Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans, front right, challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys Bern and Aston Villa in Bern, Switzerland.
Young Boy's Joel Monteiro, left, and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey, right, challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys Bern and Aston Villa in Bern, Switzerland.