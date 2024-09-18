Sports

UEFA UCL 2024-25: Aston Villa Make Flying Start With 3-0 Young Boys Hammering - In Pics

Aston Villa also made an impressive return to the UEFA Champions League after a flying 3-0 victory against the Swiss side Young Boys at the Stadion Wankdorf in Switzerland. Youri Tielemans opened the scoring in the 27th minute, which was doubled by Jacob Ramsey nine minutes later. The victory was capped off in the 86th minute as Amadou Onana scored the third. Villa will next battle it out against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, while Young Boys will face Barcelona.

Champions League: Aston Villa vs Young Boys Bern Photo: Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP

Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, front, celebrates after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys Bern and Aston Villa in Bern, Switzerland.

Champions League: Young Boys Bern vs Aston Villa
Champions League: Young Boys Bern vs Aston Villa Photo: Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP

Aston Villa's Amadou Onana celebrates after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys Bern and Aston Villa in Bern, Switzerland.

UEFA UCL 2024-25
UEFA UCL 2024-25 Photo: Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP

Aston Villa's Amadou Onana gestures after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys Bern and Aston Villa in Bern, Switzerland.

UEFA 2024-25
UEFA 2024-25 Photo: Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP

Young Boys Joel Monteiro, left, argues with Aston Villa's John McGinn, Amadou Onana and Jhon Duran after Aston Villa's Jhon Duran celebtated in front of the Young Boys fans during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys Bern and Aston Villa in Bern, Switzerland

Switzerland Soccer Champions League: Aston Villa vs Young Boys Bern
Switzerland Soccer Champions League: Aston Villa vs Young Boys Bern Photo: Peter Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP

Aston Villa's players celebrate the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys Bern and Aston Villa in Bern, Switzerland.

Switzerland Soccer Champions League: Young Boys Bern vs Aston Villa
Switzerland Soccer Champions League: Young Boys Bern vs Aston Villa Photo: Peter Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys Bern and Aston Villa in Bern, Switzerland.

Champions League Soccer: Aston Villa vs Young Boys Bern
Champions League Soccer: Aston Villa vs Young Boys Bern Photo: Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP

Young Boys goalkeeper David von Ballmoos fails to safe a shot by Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys Bern and Aston Villa in Bern, Switzerland.

Champions League Soccer: Young Boys Bern vs Aston Villa
Champions League Soccer: Young Boys Bern vs Aston Villa Photo: Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP

Young Boy's Cheikh Niasse, left, and Aston Villa's Lamare Bogarde, right, challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys Bern and Aston Villa in Bern, Switzerland.

Aston Villa vs Young Boys Bern
Aston Villa vs Young Boys Bern Photo: Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP

Young Boy's Cheikh Niasse, front left, and Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans, front right, challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys Bern and Aston Villa in Bern, Switzerland.

Young Boys Bern vs Aston Villa
Young Boys Bern vs Aston Villa Photo: Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP

Young Boy's Joel Monteiro, left, and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey, right, challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Young Boys Bern and Aston Villa in Bern, Switzerland.

