Tour De France 2024 Stage 4: Tadej Pogacar Reclaims Yellow Jersey - In Pics

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium after winning the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.
Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.
Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.
Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and his teammate Ireland's Ben Healy crosses the finish line of the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.
A breakaway group rides in the descent of the Col du Galibier during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.
Spectators wait the riders to pass in the Col du Galibier during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.
The pack rides during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.
A spectator watches the riders pass during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.
