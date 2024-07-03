Sports

Tour De France 2024 Stage 4: Tadej Pogacar Reclaims Yellow Jersey - In Pics

Tadej Pogacar attacked near the top of the first big mountain pass of the Tour de France and extended his lead during the twisty, high-speed descent to take back the yellow jersey on Tuesday. Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard did his best to limit the damage but finished 37 seconds behind on stage four. The race crossed back into France after the opening stages in Italy. The climb to the 2,642-meter (8,668-foot) Col du Galibier met expectations as the Tour’s first decisive point. Tour rookie Remco Evenepoel, the Spanish Vuelta and world champion in 2022, crossed second in the stage, 35 seconds behind Pogacar. Juan Ayuso, Pogacar’s UAE teammate, finished third with the same time.