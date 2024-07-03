Sports

Tour De France 2024 Stage 4: Tadej Pogacar Reclaims Yellow Jersey - In Pics

Tadej Pogacar attacked near the top of the first big mountain pass of the Tour de France and extended his lead during the twisty, high-speed descent to take back the yellow jersey on Tuesday. Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard did his best to limit the damage but finished 37 seconds behind on stage four. The race crossed back into France after the opening stages in Italy. The climb to the 2,642-meter (8,668-foot) Col du Galibier met expectations as the Tour’s first decisive point. Tour rookie Remco Evenepoel, the Spanish Vuelta and world champion in 2022, crossed second in the stage, 35 seconds behind Pogacar. Juan Ayuso, Pogacar’s UAE teammate, finished third with the same time.

Tadej Pogacar, winner of stage 4 | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium after winning the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.

Remco Evenepoel, best young rider of Stage 4
Remco Evenepoel, best young rider of Stage 4 | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.

Jonas Abrahamsen, best sprinter of Stage 4
Jonas Abrahamsen, best sprinter of Stage 4 | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.

Jonas Abrahamsen, best climber of stage 4
Jonas Abrahamsen, best climber of stage 4 | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.

Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line
Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.

Richard Carapaz and teammate Ben Healy crosses the finish line
Richard Carapaz and teammate Ben Healy crosses the finish line | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and his teammate Ireland's Ben Healy crosses the finish line of the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.

Fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling
Fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

A breakaway group rides in the descent of the Col du Galibier during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.

Spectators during Tour De France 2024 Stage 4
Spectators during Tour De France 2024 Stage 4 | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Spectators wait the riders to pass in the Col du Galibier during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.

The pack rides during fourth stage of the cycling race
The pack rides during fourth stage of the cycling race | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The pack rides during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.

Spectator watches the riders during Tour De France 2024 Stage 4
Spectator watches the riders during Tour De France 2024 Stage 4 | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

A spectator watches the riders pass during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.

Spectators wait the riders to pass in the Col du Galibier
Spectators wait the riders to pass in the Col du Galibier | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Spectators wait the riders to pass in the Col du Galibier during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France.

