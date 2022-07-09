Tottenham Hotspur Transfers: Spurs Add Clement Lenglet From Barcelona; Sell Steven Bergwijn To Ajax

Tottenham Hotspur signed Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona, with the defender becoming the fifth addition of the off-season at the north London club. (More Football News)

The France centre-back, who will fly out for the pre-season tour to South Korea on Saturday, adds more depth to the redeveloped squad under Antonio Conte.

Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison have all completed moves to Tottenham since a fourth-place finish secured a return to the UEFA Champions League after two years. Tottenham Hotspur open the new English Premier League against Southampton on August 6.

To help fund the squad makeover, Tottenham Hotspur sold Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn to Ajax for a fee of 31.25 million euros ($32 million) on Friday. The 24-year-old Bergwijn scored only four Premier League goals in his two seasons since joining from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Clément Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona, subject to international clearance and a work permit. #WelcomeLenglet — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is close to signing for Chelsea. This comes in after the Blues are set to steal Raheem Sterling from reigning English Premier League champions.

With Agency Inputs...