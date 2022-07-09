Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Tottenham Hotspur Transfers: Spurs Add Clement Lenglet From Barcelona; Sell Steven Bergwijn To Ajax

Tottenham Hotspur finished fourth in English Premier League 2021-22 and thus returned to UEFA Champions League after a gap of two years.

Clement Lenglet becomes Tottenham Hotspur's fifth addition ahead of EPL 2022-23 season.
Clement Lenglet becomes Tottenham Hotspur's fifth addition ahead of EPL 2022-23 season.

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 9:58 am

Tottenham Hotspur signed Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona, with the defender becoming the fifth addition of the off-season at the north London club. (More Football News)

The France centre-back, who will fly out for the pre-season tour to South Korea on Saturday, adds more depth to the redeveloped squad under Antonio Conte.

Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison have all completed moves to Tottenham since a fourth-place finish secured a return to the UEFA Champions League after two years. Tottenham Hotspur open the new English Premier League against Southampton on August 6.

To help fund the squad makeover, Tottenham Hotspur sold Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn to Ajax for a fee of 31.25 million euros ($32 million) on Friday. The 24-year-old Bergwijn scored only four Premier League goals in his two seasons since joining from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

Meanwhile, Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is close to signing for Chelsea. This comes in after the Blues are set to steal Raheem Sterling from reigning English Premier League champions.

With Agency Inputs...

