Thailand Open 2022: PV Sindhu Beats Sim Yu Jin To Enter Quarter-finals

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu remains the lone surviving Indian shuttler in the competition after she sailed into the women's singles quarterfinals of the Thailand Open in Bangkok on Thursday. (More Badminton News)

The world no 7 Sindhu, seeded sixth, took just 37 minutes to get the better of Sim Yu Jin, who had played a pivotal role in Korea's Uber Cup win, 21-16, 21-13 in a second round match.

Sindhu, who had defeated world number 62, USA's Lauren Lam in the opening round, will next face second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.

Yamaguchi beat Korea's Kim Ga Eun 21-23, 21-15, 21-16 in another second round match.

However, Kidambi Srikanth, one of the main architects of India's historic Thomas Cup triumph, exited from the BWF World Tour Super 500 event after handing a walkover to his opponent in the men's singles second round.

Srikanth, seeded eighth, gave a walkover to his Irish rival Nhat Nguyen. The reason for his withdrawal is not yet known.

The world no. 11 Indian had earlier produced a gritty show to get the better of Brice Leverdez of France 18-21 21-10 21-16 in his opening round match.

In the women's singles, it was curtains for Malvika Bansod, who lost 21-16 14-21 14-21 to Line Christopherson of Denmark in the second round.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also bowed out in the second round, losing 19-21 20-22 against sixth seeded Malaysia combination of Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie.

Later, Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam too crashed out in the women's doubles second round, losing 19-21 6-21 against fifth seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.