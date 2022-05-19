Thursday, May 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Thailand Open 2022: PV Sindhu Beats Sim Yu Jin To Enter Quarter-finals

PV Sindhu, who took just 37 minutes to defeat Korea's Sim Yu Jin, will next face second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.

Thailand Open 2022: PV Sindhu Beats Sim Yu Jin To Enter Quarter-finals
PV Sindhu defeated Sim Yu Jin in straight games in the women’s singles event at Thailand Open 2022. File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 May 2022 8:31 pm

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu remains the lone surviving Indian shuttler in the competition after she sailed into the women's singles quarterfinals of the Thailand Open in Bangkok on Thursday. (More Badminton News)

The world no 7 Sindhu, seeded sixth, took just 37 minutes to get the better of Sim Yu Jin, who had played a pivotal role in Korea's Uber Cup win, 21-16, 21-13 in a second round match. 

Sindhu, who had defeated world number 62, USA's Lauren Lam in the opening round, will next face second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. 

Yamaguchi beat Korea's Kim Ga Eun 21-23, 21-15, 21-16 in another second round match. 

Related stories

Thailand Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth Bows Out After Giving Walkover In Second Round

Historic Thomas Cup Victory Should Help Indian Badminton Repose Faith In Team Culture - 'United We Stand'

India Win Thomas Cup 2022: Sports Ministry, BAI Announce Rewards For Kidambi Srikanth And Co

However, Kidambi Srikanth, one of the main architects of India's historic Thomas Cup triumph, exited from the BWF World Tour Super 500 event after handing a walkover to his opponent in the men's singles second round. 

Srikanth, seeded eighth, gave a walkover to his Irish rival Nhat Nguyen. The reason for his withdrawal is not yet known.

The world no. 11 Indian had earlier produced a gritty show to get the better of Brice Leverdez of France 18-21 21-10 21-16 in his opening round match.

In the women's singles, it was curtains for Malvika Bansod, who lost 21-16 14-21 14-21 to Line Christopherson of Denmark in the second round.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also bowed out in the second round, losing 19-21 20-22 against sixth seeded Malaysia combination of Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie.

Later, Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam too crashed out in the women's doubles second round, losing 19-21 6-21 against fifth seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.

Tags

Sports Badminton Thailand Open 2022 PV Sindhu Sim Yu Jin Kidambi Srikanth Lauren Lam Nhat Nguyen Malvika Bansod
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read