Wimbledon 2024 First Round: Coco Gauff Dominates Caroline Dolehide With Statement Win

Coco Gauff cruised through to the second round at Wimbledon following a dominant straight-sets victory over compatriot Caroline Dolehide. (More Tennis News)
The second seed dropped just three games as she prevailed 6-1 6-2 after just 65 minutes on Centre Court.
Gauff was desperate to avert a second successive first-round defeat at SW19, where she was ousted by 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in round one a year ago.
However, the 20-year-old responded superbly to that setback, winning 57 of her following 70 matches, while claiming her maiden major silverware at the US Open.
Gauff had reached the semi-finals at her last three events, including the French Open, and built on that momentum with a commanding display against the world number 51.
At one point, she reeled off eight successive games on the way to setting up a second-round clash with Romanian qualifier Anca Todoni.
Data Debrief: Gauff matches Williams with statement win
There was no stopping Gauff in the final match of day one on Centre Court.
The world number two won 86% of her first-serve point, double-faulting just once, while she won nine out of 10 net points, and converted six of her 10 break point opportunities.
Now having won each of her first 17 matches in successive seasons against players ranked outside the WTA's top 50, she is the first player aged 21 or under to achieve the feat since Serena Williams in 2001 and 2002.