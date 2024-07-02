India's Sumit Nagal is out of the Wimbledon men's singles after losing his first round tie to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic. (More Tennis News)
On his Wimbledon debut, Nagal put up a brave fight as he gave a good account of his himself on the grass court, eventually losing to 53rd ranked Serbian tennis player, 2-6 6-3 3-6 4-6.
After coming into this tie as a heavy underdog, Nagal was bidding to become the first Indian tennis player in the men's singles arena to win a round at Wimbledon. However, the dream did not materialise as Nagal's challenge was swept aside in two hours and 48 minutes in court 7.
India's top ranked singles tennis star, Nagal, raised hopes of a comeback victory against his higher-ranked opponent after impressing in the second set following his loss in the first. Nagal went down 2-6 in the opening set against the Serb but fought back well to take the second set 6-3.
A 3-6 loss in the third set put Nagal behind and his hopes of another comeback were totally trashed in the fourth set as he went down 1-5 before putting up a fight. The Indian star then won three straight games to make the fourth set score 4-5 before he got the final blow and lost the set 4-6 and there by the match too.
Nagal's French Open campaign had also ended in a first round exit. However, at the Australian Open he had made it to the second round.
Nagal who sealed Paris Olympic Games qualification ahead of this year's Wimbledon had won the boys doubles title at the prestigious grass tournament in 2015.
While Nagal bows out in the opening round, he will still feature in the Wimbledon in men's double category alongside his partner Serbia's Dusan Lajovic. The Indo-Serbian duo opens its campaign on Wednesday against Spanish pair of Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar.