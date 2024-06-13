Tennis

Wimbledon 2024: Championships Prize Money Increases To Record GBP 50 Million - Check Details

Both singles champions will receive GBP 2.7 million each, after Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova pocketed GBP 2.35 million apiece after winning last year's events

Alcaraz won the men's singles at Wimbledon in 2023.
info_icon

Wimbledon have announced a record prize pot of £50million for the 2024 tournament, which begins next month. (More Tennis News)

Both singles champions will receive £2.7million each, after Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova pocketed £2.35million apiece after winning last year's events.

The total prize money is £5.3million higher than 12 months ago, while it has doubled from £25million in 2014.

First-round singles losers will take home £60,000 - a £5,000 increase on 2023 - while the prize fund for wheelchair events increases to £1million. 

There is also a 14.9 per cent increase in the qualifying competition for Wimbledon, which will run from July 1-14 at the All England Club.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bhagwat Attends RSS 'Karyakarta' Camp In Gorakhpur; Likely To Meet Yogi
  2. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  3. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Assumes Office At Secretariat
  4. Reasi Bus Attack: 50 detained For Questioning In major Crackdown
  5. Outlook News Wrap June 13: NEET Re-Exam On June 23, PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit, Massive Blast In Nagpur Factory And More
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Shōgun’: Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai And Tadanobu Asano Rejoice The Global Success With A Screening In Los Angeles – View Pics
  2. Anurag Kashyap's Lived Experiences Help Him Lend Realism To Roles: 'Bad Cop' Director Aditya Datt
  3. Khloe Kardashian Wants Sister Kendall Jenner To Go Wild With Sex And Tequila
  4. Miley Cyrus Is ‘Not Very Active' In Friendships With Other Entertainers
  5. 'Bigg Boss 16' Star Tina Datta Wows Fans In Indo-Western Outfit, Braided Half Updo & Bindi
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Bat Against NED In T20 World Cup
  2. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Score: NED To Bowl First Against BAN
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Championships Prize Money Increases To Record GBP 50 Million - Check Details
  4. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NED Bowl First In Kingstown - Check Playing XIs
  5. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Delayed In Kingstown Due To Rain
World News
  1. Kuwait Fire: Around 45 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  2. McDonald's Skips Grimace's Birthday Celebration In US Leaving Fans Disappointed: Where's The Iconic Shake In 2024?
  3. Modi Is On His Way To Italy For The G7 Outreach Summit
  4. Joey Chestnut Vs. Takeru Kobayashi: World Record Holders To Come Face-To-Face On Netflix’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
  5. Watch: Pakistani Lawmaker Praises India For Holding Fair Lok Sabha Elections
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Bat Against NED In T20 World Cup
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 45 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know