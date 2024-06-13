Wimbledon 2024: Championships Prize Money Increases To Record GBP 50 Million - Check Details

Wimbledon have announced a record prize pot of £50million for the 2024 tournament, which begins next month. (More Tennis News)
Both singles champions will receive £2.7million each, after Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova pocketed £2.35million apiece after winning last year's events.
The total prize money is £5.3million higher than 12 months ago, while it has doubled from £25million in 2014.
First-round singles losers will take home £60,000 - a £5,000 increase on 2023 - while the prize fund for wheelchair events increases to £1million.
There is also a 14.9 per cent increase in the qualifying competition for Wimbledon, which will run from July 1-14 at the All England Club.