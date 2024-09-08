Jessica Pegula looked back on an "incredible month" after losing 7-5 7-5 to Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final. (More Tennis News)
Pegula, the oldest American woman to reach her maiden grand slam final, fought back bravely in the second set on Saturday.
Ultimately, though, Sabalenka had too much, reeling off three straight games to win her third major title.
Pegula, who lost to Sabalenka in the final of the Cincinnati Open after winning the Canadian Open, could nevertheless look back on her achievements with pride.
She said: "It has been an incredible month for me.
"I had a tough start to the year but managed to turn it around. I didn't expect to be standing here and I'm grateful for the last few months of tennis and some incredible matches."
Pegula is the fifth player in the past decade to defeat three former women's major finalists en route to the US Open final. Each of the previous four went on to win the event – Flavia Pennetta (2015), Angelique Kerber (2016), Sloane Stephens (2017) and Coco Gauff (2023), however.
But Sabalenka proved just too strong, as the Belarusian became the fifth player during the Open Era to win both hard-court grand slams, after Monica Seles (1991,92), Steffi Graf (1988,89), Kerber (2016) and Martina Hingis (1997).
"I wish she would have at least let me get one set," quipped Pegula, who won five straight games to go from 3-0 down in the second set to 5-3 up.
"We had a tough match in Cincinnati a few weeks ago and she's one of the best in the world.
"She's super powerful and isn't going to give you anything, she can take the racquet out of your hand.
"I'm just glad I was able to stay in there and keep taking opportunities."