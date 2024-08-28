Emma Raducanu is hoping lessons will be learned from her first round defeat to Sofia Kenin at the US Open. (More Tennis News)
Raducanu, who won the tournament 2021, lost in three sets 1-6 6-3 4-6 to her American opponent at Flushing Meadows, reducing her to tears after the encounter.
After being outplayed by Kenin in the opening set, the world number 72 responded in the second to take the match the distance in New York.
However, despite serving four of her six aces during the contest in the final set, Kenin would prove too strong to secure an all-American encounter with Jessica Pegula in the round of 64.
"I feel down, I feel sad," an emotional Raducanu said. "Obviously, this is a tournament I really want to do well in.
"I was maybe a bit slow starting. I would have preferred to probably play, a little bit more before coming into the US Open."
"You know, I know when I have a lot of matches, just like every player, you feel really good. You feel like everything's automatic.
"So yeah, I think I can learn from it. And you know my manage my schedule slightly differently."
Data Debrief: Raducanu loses the battle of former grand slam winners
Raducanu's match against Kenin is the second R128 match at this year's US Open between two former women’s singles grand slam winners.
And while not at her best, Kenin was able to showcase her resilience that won her the Australian Open in 2020, saving six of the nine break points she faced.