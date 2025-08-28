Aryna Sabalenka defeated Polina Kudermetova 7-6 6-2
The defending champions has won 17 straight tie-break wins
Taylor Townsend beat Jelena Ostapenko 7-5 6-1 in an ill-tempered clash
Aryna Sabalenka overcame Polina Kudermetova to seal her progress to round three of the US Open on Wednesday.
In the process of securing a 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 win, the defending Flushing Meadows champion came out on top in her 17th successive tie-break.
The world number one has now won 10 of her past 11 matches in which she has won a first-set tie-break.
Next up for Sabalenka is Leylah Fernandez, who was a loser to Emma Raducanu in the 2021 US Open final.
Sabalenka was the headline name in action in the women's draw on Wednesday, but other top seeds also booked their places in round three.
Mirra Andreeva saw off Anastasia Potapova 6-1 6-3 to set up a clash with Taylor Townsend, who downed Jelena Ostapenko in an ill-tempered encounter.
Townsend and Ostapenko had a row on court during their match, which the American won 7-5 6-1.
Ostapenko accused Townsend of not apologising for a net cord going her way.
There was rather more serene progress for Jasmine Paolini, who beat Iva Jovic 6-3 6-3.
Last year's runner-up Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, overcame Anna Blinkova 6-1 6-3.
Pegula is the first American woman to reach the third round at the US Open for six consecutive seasons since Madison Keys (2015-2020).
Data Debrief: No early slip-ups
It is hardly a case of first-week nerves at the majors for Sabalenka, who has won her past 32 matches played in the opening week of the grand slams in which she has claimed the opening set.
The Belarusian has now clocked 30 match wins at Flushing Meadows after just 36 ties – the fewest of any player at the event since Kim Clijsters (35) in 2009.
In overcoming Ostapenko, meanwhile, Townsend (139) has become the lowest-ranked American woman to defeat a grand slam champion at a major since Kristie Ahn, who also defeated Ostapenko at the US Open in 2019.