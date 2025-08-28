Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova US Open: World No.1 Reaches Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka battled past Polina Kudermetova 7-6(4), 6-2 in the US Open second round on Arthur Ashe Stadium, continuing a season that has already seen her reach finals at the Australian Open and Roland Garros and the semifinals at Wimbledon. The reigning champion is chasing history in New York, aiming to become the first woman since Serena Williams (2012–14) to defend the title, in a tournament that has seen 10 different champions in the last 11 years.