US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka On TV And Online

Jessica Pegula made it to the final as she defeated Karolina Muchova 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 for a berth in the final at Flushing Meadows. The No. 6-seeded Pegula, a 30-year-old from New York, has won 15 of her past 16 matches and will meet No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka for the title on Saturday. (More Tennis News)
Sabalenka, last year’s runner-up to Coco Gauff at the U.S. Open, returned to the championship match by holding off No. 13 Emma Navarro of the United States 6-3, 7-6 (2).
This final will be a rematch of the one last month at the hard-court Cincinnati Open, which Sabalenka won — the only blemish on Pegula’s post-Olympics record.
US Open 2024: Women's singles final schedule
8 September, Sunday
TBD- Aryna Sabalenka (2) vs Jessica Pegula (6)
Live Streaming Info
When is the US Open 2024, Women's Singles final?
The US Open 2024, Women's Singles final between Jessica Pegula (6) and Aryna Sabalenka (2) will be held on Sunday, September 8.
How to watch US Open 2024 in India?
In India, Sony Sports Network will telecast all the matches of the US Open 2024. For live streaming, one can stream it on SonyLiv app and website.