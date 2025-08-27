Taylor Fritz Vs Lloyd Harris Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Taylor Fritz takes on Lloyd Harris in the 2nd round at US Open 2025
Taylor Fritz is the favourite if to go by rankings
Streaming and timings listed
Taylor Fritz takes on Lloyd Harris in the second round of US Open 2025 men's singles draw in Louis Armstrong Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, on Wednesday (August 27, 2025). Watch the Fritz vs Harris, Grand Slam tennis match live.
Fritz opened his U.S. Open campaign with a straight-sets victory over Emilio Nava, winning convincingly 7–5, 6–2, 6–3, showcasing his strong serve and form. Ranked 4th in the ATP rankings, Fritz is the favourite to win against Harris.
South African star, Lloyd Harris, is coming with a win over Argentina's SebastianBaez, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 in the first-round. However, it's going to be a tough challenge for him to play against Fritz in the second round.
When and where is the Taylor Fritz vs Lloyd Harris, Men's Singles 2nd Round match at US Open 2025?
The Taylor Fritz vs Lloyd Harris, Men's Singles 2nd Round match will be played on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The match will get started at 10:30 PM IST (Approx). The contest will take place in Louis Armstrong Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Taylor Fritz vs Lloyd Harris, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming
Tennis fans can enjoy the Taylor Fritz vs Lloyd Harris live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.