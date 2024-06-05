Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden secured their spot in the semi-finals of the French Open after an intense clash against the Belgian duo of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen. The match was played on Court Suzanne Lenglen in Paris on Thursday and concluded with a score of 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-1 in favour of the Indo-Australian pair. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
In the first set, Bopanna and Ebden narrowly won in a tie-break, 7-6(3), against Gille and Vliegen. Despite this, Gille and Vliegen demonstrated remarkable resilience in the second set, winning 7-5 after breaking Bopanna and Ebden's serve. As a result, the match was pushed into a decisive third set.
Bopanna and Ebden secured two crucial breaks of serve, allowing them to dominate and eventually clinch the third set 6-1. This victory propels them into a highly anticipated semi-final match against the eleventh-seeded Italian pair, Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. This encounter will mark a rematch of the Australian Open final earlier this year, where Bopanna and Ebden triumphed 7-6(7-0), 7-5.
Bopanna's tournament journey has been a bit rocky. He had an early exit in the mixed doubles competition while partnering with Veronika Kudermetova. Despite this setback, his performance in the men's doubles has been excellent, confirming his reputation as a strong doubles player in Grand Slam events.
Live streaming details of Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori, SFs match of French Open 2024:
When is the French Open 2024, Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori, SFs match?
The French Open 2024, Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori, SFs match is scheduled for Thursday, 6 June 2024. The match is expected to start at 2:40 pm IST.
Where will the French Open 2024, Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori, SFs match be played?
The Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori, SFs match of the French Open 2024 will be played at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris.
Where can you watch the match of the French Open 2024, Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori, SFs?
The French Open 2024, Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori, SFs match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming is available on the SonyLiv (both app and website).
The 123rd edition of the French Open can be watched on -- Eurosport (in more than 50 countries, including England), CCTV (China), Nine (Australia), Sky (New Zealand), CJ Media (South Korea), ESPN (Latin America), BeIn Sports (North Africa, Middle East, Asia), SuperSport and Canal+ (Sub-Saharan Africa), Wowow (Japan), RDS (Canada), etc.