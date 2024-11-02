Tennis

Paris Masters 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out In Quarter-Finals

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden made a quarterfinal exit from the Paris Masters after suffering a hard-fought defeat in the men's doubles contest

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
X-Photo
Rohan Bopanna and his partner Matthew Ebden Photo: X/@AITA__Tennis
info_icon

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden made a quarterfinal exit from the Paris Masters after suffering a hard-fought defeat in the men's doubles contest. (More Tennis News)

The third seeded Indo-Australian duo toiled for one hour 46 minutes before going down 6-7, 5-7 to the Dutch-Croatian combo of Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic at the ATP 1000 event on Friday.

There was little separating the two pairs with the first set going into tiebreaker.

Bopanna and Ebden had a a few chances but Koolhof and Mektic saved set points to win the tiebreak and take a 1-0 lead.

The second set was also closely well contested, but Bopanna and Ebden provided Koolhof and Mektic with a crucial break in the 12th game following a double fault.

Earlier this week, Bopanna and Ebden had clinched a spot in the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 2: Spidercam Misbehaves, Forces Early Lunch Break
  2. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Hosts Trail By 40 At Lunch | IND - 195/5; NZ - 235
  3. IND Vs NZ 3rd Test Day 2: India Reach 195/5, Trail New Zealand By 40 At Lunch
  4. Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs SCO Match
  5. BGT: Australia's D'Costa Cites Shaw's Decline As Cautionary Example For Selectors To Not Rush Konstas
Football News
  1. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Xabi Hails Most Complete Performance Despite Stalemate
  2. Luton Town 1-1 West Brom, Championship: Morris Confident Of Returning To 'Ruthless Form' After Draw
  3. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Hosts’ Missed Chances Hurt Title Hopes
  4. Girona Vs Leganes, La Liga: Michel Says Hosts Will Improve When Injured Players Return
  5. Dortmund Vs Leipzig Preview, Bundesliga: Kobel Ruled Out, But Sahin Confident Of Revival
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out In Quarter-Finals
  2. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
  3. Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Alexander Zverev Reaches 20th ATP Semi-Final After Victory Over Stefanos Tsitsipas
  5. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Gunfight Erupts Between Security Forces And Militants In Srinagar's Khanyar
  2. PM Modi Vs Congress Chief Kharge Erupts | All About The Political Controversy
  3. Delhi's Post-Diwali Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ But Still Cleaner; Here’s Why
  4. Designer Rohit Bal Passes Away At 63
  5. Militants Shoot At 2 Non-locals In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  2. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  3. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  4. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  5. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
World News
  1. Fresh Israeli Airstrikes Kill 45 In Lebanon; US Prepares To Strengthen Military Presence In Middle East | Top Points
  2. Pakistan: 9 Killed In Restive Balochistan Bomb Blast; 27 Injured
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. Middle East: Israel’s Overnight Airstrikes On Lebanon Escalate Tensions In Region | Details
  5. 5 School Children Among 7 Killed In Blast In Southwest Pakistan
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival