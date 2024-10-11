Tennis

Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Rafa' To Bid Adieu To Tennis In Nov - In Pics

Rafael Nadal is retiring from professional tennis at age 38, he announced in a video message Thursday, after winning 22 Grand Slam titles — 14 at the French Open — during an unprecedented era he shared with rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Nadal has competed infrequently the past two seasons because of injuries and said next month’s Davis Cup finals will mark his farewell to the sport. He had hip surgery in 2023 and entered just two of the past eight major tournaments. “The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two, especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations,” Nadal said. “It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end.”

Rafael Nadal after the men's doubles quarter-final at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez, file

Rafael Nadal reacts waves after the men's doubles quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France.

2/8
Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning a point against Frances Tiafoe during U.S. Open tennis in 2022
Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning a point against Frances Tiafoe during U.S. Open tennis in 2022 | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, celebrates after winning a point against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York.

3/8
Rafael Nadal celebrates his victory over Marton Fucsovics at the 2024 Summer Olympics
Rafael Nadal celebrates his victory over Marton Fucsovics at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez, File

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his victory over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary during the men's singles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

4/8
Spains Rafael Nadal lifts the trophy at the French Open tennis tournament in 2022
Spain's Rafael Nadal lifts the trophy at the French Open tennis tournament in 2022 | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena, File

Spain's Rafael Nadal lifts the trophy after winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 5, 2022.

5/8
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand return to Yannick Hanfmann at the Australian Open in 2022
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand return to Yannick Hanfmann at the Australian Open in 2022 | Photo: AP/Andy Brownbill, File

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand return to Yannick Hanfmann of Germany during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

6/8
Rafael Nadal leaves the court after losing against Alexander Zverev at the Mutua Madrid Open in 2021
Rafael Nadal leaves the court after losing against Alexander Zverev at the Mutua Madrid Open in 2021 | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue, File

Spain's Rafael Nadal leaves the court after losing against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 7, 2021.

7/8
An emotional Roger Federer alongside his playing partner Rafael Nadal after their Laver Cup doubles match in London, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
An emotional Roger Federer alongside his playing partner Rafael Nadal after their Laver Cup doubles match in London, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung, File

An emotional Roger Federer, left, of Team Europe sits alongside his playing partner Rafael Nadal after their Laver Cup doubles match against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the O2 arena in London, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

8/8
Rafael Nadal holds the trophy as he celebrates winning 2018 French Open tennis tournament
Rafael Nadal holds the trophy as he celebrates winning 2018 French Open tennis tournament | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino, File

Spain's Rafael Nadal holds the trophy as he celebrates winning the men's final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 10, 2018.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Pakistan Suffer Historic Innings Defeat - Data Debrief
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: England Beat Pakistan By An Innings And 47 Runs In Multan
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Taken To Hospital After High Fever
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group C: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Visitors Tighten Their Grip On Day 4 - In Pics
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Greece Stun England; Kylian Mbappe-Less France Beat Israel 4-1
  2. Julian Nagelsmann Believes Football Must Take Inspiration From NBA, NFL Over Schedule
  3. Norway 3-0 Slovenia, UEFA Nations League: Haaland Sets Scoring Record With Brace
  4. Hungary Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Koeman Urges Oranje To Maintain Positive Start
  5. Gareth Southgate Not Planning On Swift Return To Management
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Rafa' To Bid Adieu To Tennis In Nov - In Pics
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Djokovic Hails 22-Time Grand Slam Champion's 'Tenacity, Dedication, Fighting Spirit'
  3. US Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka Salutes 'Legend' Rafael Nadal
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 22-Time Grand Slam Champion To Hang Up His Boots After Davis Cup Finals
  5. Roger Federer Hails 'Incredible' Nadal After Retirement Call: 'I Hoped This Day Would Never Come'
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Raavan Redux: The Anti-Hero’s Many Dimensions
  2. Outlook's Apeksha Priyadarshini spoke to actor-turned-author Ashutosh Rana
  3. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  4. The Tata Family: Past, Present And Future
  5. Outlook's Ubeer Naqushbandi Speaks with National Conference's Vice President Omar Abdullah
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Scenes Of Devastation: The Aftermath Of Hurricane Milton Across Florida | In Photos
  2. 20 Killed, 8 Injured In Attack On Coal Mines In Pak's Balochistan
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  4. Two UN Peacekeepers Injured As Israeli Forces Target UNIFIL Headquarters In Lebanon | Details
  5. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures