Tennis

Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Poised For Swansong In Berlin In September

Rafael Nadal has signaled 2024 may be his last year on tour and said last week that his second-round loss to Alex de Minaur at the Barcelona Open, which he has won 12 times, was “probably my last match here”

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal celebrates his victory against Dominic Thiem in their round of 32 clash at the Brisbane
info_icon

Rafael Nadal said Monday he will play at the Laver Cup in Berlin in September in what may be one of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's last tournaments. (More Sports News)

Nadal has signaled 2024 may be his last year on tour and said last week that his second-round loss to Alex de Minaur at the Barcelona Open, which he has won 12 times, was “probably my last match here.”

“At this stage in my career I really want to go out there and make the most of every opportunity I am given," Nadal said in a statement.

The 37-year-old Spanish superstar has long struggled with injuries and has played just five competitive matches this year, three in Brisbane in January and two in Barcelona last week.

Advertisement

The Laver Cup, to be held from Sept. 20-22, is an indoor hard-court men's competition pitting Team Europe against Team World in a format similar to that of golf's Ryder Cup.

Nadal and Roger Federer teamed up in the doubles at the 2022 Laver Cup in London for the Swiss great's last match before retirement.

Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open tennis court. - X | MMOPEN
Madrid Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“I am very happy to be playing the Laver Cup in Berlin for Team Europe,” Nadal said. “I have some really special memories from my Laver Cup experiences, including all the emotions from London two years ago playing alongside Roger for the last time.”

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever Candidates Chess Winner
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Congress Seeks EC Action Against PM Modi's 'Wealth Redistribution' Remark
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami