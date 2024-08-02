Tennis

Queen's Club Honour Andy Murray By Renaming Centre Court

Murray's glittering career came to an end on Thursday in the Olympics men’s double quarter-finals as he and Dan Evans were beaten in straight sets by American pair Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz

Andy Murray has retired from tennis
Queen's Club announced they will be renaming Centre Court after Andy Murray following his retirement from tennis. (More Tennis News)

He announced before the Games that it would be the final tournament of his career, and he pulled off two superb comeback wins, saving multiple match points in both, to make it to the last eight.

Murray bows out as a two-time Olympic gold medallist with three grand slams. He won 739 games across his 1001 ATP Tour level matches, winning 46 singles titles.

Five of those came at Queen's Club, and shortly after his retirement was confirmed, the newly named Andy Murray Arena was announced.

"Andy is the greatest tennis player ever to come from this country and a giant of British sport," LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd said in a statement.

"His contribution to the game is immense and has bought us all so many moments of pride. He was relentless in his pursuit of excellence and had a single-minded determination to succeed.

"We are proud to name the arena at our tournament at the Queen's Club after him."

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic has led the tributes to Murray, having played him 36 times over the course of their careers.

"Andy, we were all hoping that this message will never come, but here it is," Djokovic said in a message uploaded to the ATP Tour's X account.

"I just want to say congratulations for an amazing career, multiple grand slams, number one in the world, two Olympic gold medals, a Davis Cup. You've done it all. Amazing, really.

"Congratulations to you, to your family. We go back a long time. I think we were 11 when we met the first time on the court, and we had some incredible encounters, and rivalries.

"We played finals of every single grand slam. You brought the Wimbledon title to Britain after 77 years, unfortunately, against me in the final, but it was quite a special historic moment that I cherish and was grateful to be part of.

"You can be proud of your incredible resilience and fighting spirit, the inspiration that you give to all of us after all the hardships you went through - the surgery, the restrictions in your movement.

"You still kept going, you showed everyone there is no letting go and no giving up. Kudos to you and all the best to you and your family. You deserve the best possible farewell."

