Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round

Coco Gauff won her Olympic singles debut with a dominant straight-sets victory over Ajla Tomljanovic on Sunday. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
The American cruised through in just 57 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier, winning 6-3 6-0 in the evening session.
Gauff raced into a 3-0 lead in the first set and did well to hold off the Australian's fightback after trading breaks for the next four games. She soon regained her advantage at 5-3 though, before winning the final game to love to take the lead.
Gauff eased through the second set with little fuss and Tomljanovic had no answers as she finished the game on the wrong end of a bagel.
Next up for Gauff is Argentina's Maria Lourdes Carle, who routed Tatjana Maria 6-0 6-0 on Sunday.
Data Debrief: Gauff gets off to perfect start
Gauff missed the Tokyo 2021 Olympics through illness, and she could not have asked for a better start in Paris after winning both her doubles and singles matches.
The 20-year-old won the final eight games in a row en route to her dominant win, breaking Tomljanovic's serve six times throughout the match.