Tennis

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Tennis Star Marketa Vondrousova Withdraws Citing Injury

Vondrousova posted on social media about pulling out of the Olympics, saying that her focus now is on being ready for the U.S. Open, which starts in late August

Marketa-Vondrousova-Wimbledon-2024-X-Photo
Marketa Vondrousova had exited the Wimbledon 2024 in the first round. Photo: doublefauIts/X
info_icon

Tokyo Olympics tennis silver medalist Marketa Vondrousova withdrew from the Paris Games on Monday because of a hand injury. (More Tennis News)
A police officer walks past a Paris olympics canvas at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Paris, France. - AP/Thomas Padilla
Security At Paris Olympics: AI, Jets, Police Squadrons, Military All Will Secure French Capital

BY Associated Press

The 25-year-old from the Czech Republic won Wimbledon last year despite being unseeded and was the runner-up at the French Open — played at Roland Garros, the same site being used for tennis matches at these Summer Games — in 2019.

She is coming off a first-round exit at Wimbledon this month, the first woman since 1994 to lose her opening match a year after winning the title at the All England Club.

She was the runner-up to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

Vondrousova is currently ranked No. 18 in the world and would have been seeded No. 12 in Paris. The draw for the Olympics tennis competition is scheduled for Thursday, and matches begin on Saturday.

