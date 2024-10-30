Tennis

Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson

Ruud took early control of the contest, breaking in game four to move to the brink of drawing first blood at 5-2 up

Ruud suffered his seventh defeat in eight games.
Casper Ruud suffered an early exit at the Paris Masters, after he was beaten in three sets by Jordan Thompson. (More Tennis News)

The three-time major finalist was the latest big name to fall at the Accor Arena, where his Australian opponent prevailed 7-6 (7-3) 3-6 6-4.

However, Thompson broke back and then controlled the tie-break to edge his nose ahead.

Ruud - a two-time French Open runner-up in Paris - responded by breaking twice in the second set to level.

The two players exchanged breaks early in the decider, which looked set to go the distance until a timely break to love in game nine proved crucial for Thompson, who then held to set up a last-16 clash with either Zizou Bergs or Adrian Mannarino. 

Data Debrief: Ruud's rueful form continues

A winner in Barcelona and Geneva earlier in the season, Ruud has been unable to maintain that momentum.

The Norwegian, who occupies sixth place in the Race to Turin, has now lost seven of the last eight matches he has played, and now requires favours from elsewhere to secure his place in the Nitto ATP Finals.

Nevertheless, Thompson deserves credit for taking his chances when they arrived. In fact, the Australian converted three of the four break-point opportunities that were presented to him.

