Tennis

Nottingham Open: Ons Jabeur Continues Wimbledon Preparation With Win Over Camila Osorio

Ons Jabeur's win saw her unbeaten record continue against Camila Osorio, having last prevailed at Roland-Garros in May

Ons Jabeur emerged victorious against Camila Orsorio at the Nottingham Open.
Ons Jabeur eased past Camila Osorio in straight sets to progress to the next round of the Nottingham Open. (More Tennis News)

The three-time Grand Slam champion returned to the East Midlands for the first team since 2014, and got her grass court season off to a winning start with a 6-2 6-3 win over the Colombian. 

It was the perfect start for the world number 10, who earned a break point in the opening game before going on to win the first set, but the Tunisian was made to work to secure her triumph. 

Osorio matched Jabeur early on, but the top seed at the tournament showcased her class to come through the encounter, building on her quarter-final run at the French Open as her preparations for Wimbledon continue. 

Jabeur will face Linda Fruhvirtova in the next round of the competition. 

Data Debrief: Top seed Jabeur through to next round

The world number 10 was at her clinical best, winning 84 per cent of her first serve points. 

Jabeur's win saw her unbeaten record continue against Osorio, having last prevailed at Roland-Garros in May. 

