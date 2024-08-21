Tennis

Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report

Erika Andreeva defeated a top 20 player for the first time in her career. This victory also marks her maiden quarterfinal appearance at a top-level WTA tournament

Italian-Open-2024-Danielle Collins-Photo-1
Danielle Collins | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
info_icon

Top-seeded Danielle Collins is out of the WTA 500 event in Monterrey, beaten 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 by Erika Andreeva in a match that finished about 1 a.m. Wednesday at the hardcourt tournament in Mexico. (More Sports News)

Andreeva beat a top 20 player for the first time to advance to the quarterfinals of a top-level WTA tournament, also for the first time.

Jannik Sinner playing a shot during the Cincinnati Open 2024. - Photo: X | Jannik Sinner
Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Earlier, sixth-seeded Linda Noskova dropped just one game in a 49-minute, 6-0, 6-1 win Tuesday over Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan to reach the round of 16.

The 19-year-old Czech player will next meet either Wang Xiyu of China or Germany's Tatjana Maria.

Defending champion Donna Vekic withdrew from the Monterrey tournament after winning the Olympic silver medal in Paris.

