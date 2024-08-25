Tennis

Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report

Linda-Noskova-in-action-file-photo
Linda Noskova in action. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
info_icon

Sixth-seeded Linda Noskova won the Monterrey Open on Saturday night for her first WTA Tour title, beating Lulu Sun 7-6 (6) 6-4 at Sonoma Club. (More Sports News)

Noskova avenged a straight-sets loss to Sun last week in the first round of the Cincinnati Open. The 19-year-old Czech, an Australian Open quarterfinalist in January, will open U.S. Open play Tuesday against 30th-seeded Yulia Putintseva.

The 23-year-old Sun, now representing her native New Zealand after playing for Switzerland, missed a chance for her first tour title. The Wimbledon quarterfinalist is set to begin play in the U.S. Open on Monday against Lucia Bronzetti.

Earlier. Hanyu Guo of China and Monica Niculescu of Romania won the doubles title, beating top-seeded Giuliana Olmos of Mexico and Alexandra Panova of Russia 3-6, 6-3, 10-4.

