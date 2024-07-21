Tennis

Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title

It took just 59 minutes for the Italian to dispatch the qualifier 6-3 6-1 in Gstaad for his ninth ATP Tour title

Swiss Open winner Matteo Berrettini
Matteo Berrettini earned his second Swiss Open title on Sunday with a commanding straight-sets victory over Quentin Halys. (More Tennis News)

It took just 59 minutes for the Italian to dispatch the qualifier 6-3 6-1 in Gstaad for his ninth ATP Tour title.

The players were evenly matched through the opening six games, but Berrettini got a vital break in the seventh to swing momentum in his favour just before play was suspended due to rain.

When play was resumed half an hour later, Berrettini, who was 5-3 up, wasted no time regaining control, winning the next six games in a row.

BY Stats Perform

Halys stopped himself from being on the wrong end of a bagel scoreline as he held off the former world number six in the penultimate game, but all he did was hold off the inevitable. 

Data Debrief: Berrettini reenters winner's circle

Berrettini lifted his second Tour title of the year, winning in Gstaad for the first time since 2018, having lost in his last final appearance in 2022.

He did not give Halys a sniff - he won nine games in a row to put himself out of reach, while also winning 33 of his 37 service points (89%) and getting four breaks.

