Novak Djokovic will take on Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the Wimbledon final, after the Italian overcame Taylor Fritz on Wednesday. (More Tennis News)
Seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic received a walkover for his quarter-final tie after Alex De Minaur withdrew due to a hip injury.
And the Serbian will be fancied to reach his 10th final at the All England Club, though 25th seed Musetti, who was the runner-up at Queen's before Wimbledon began, will be out to cause an upset.
Musetti joined compatriot Jasmine Paolini in reaching the last four, as he prevailed 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 3-6 6-1 over 13th seed Fritz.
"I probably have no words. It's tough to speak but I'll try my best," said the 22-year-old after reaching his first major semi-final.
"We were joking about trying to play on the big stage at Wimbledon. I've never tried Court One and Centre Court. I played a fantastic match because Taylor was in great shape."
Data Debrief: In good company
Musetti has become the only the fifth player in the Open Era to reach at least three ATP-level semi-finals in a single season before turning 23, after Paul Connors (1974), Vitas Gerulaitis (1977), John McEnroe (1980) and Pat Cash (1987).
After reaching the Stuttgart and Queen's semi-finals, Musetti is the first Italian in the Open Era to reach three or more ATP event semi-finals on grass in a calendar year.