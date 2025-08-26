Lorenzo Musetti Vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

Lorenzo Musetti Vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard LIVE streaming: Get the timings, venue and other info for the upcoming 1st round men's singles match at the US Open 2025

  • Musetti faces Perricard in the 1st round of the men's singles US Open 2025 tournament

  • Musetti is Italian no. 2

  • Live streaming and timings info listed

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy meets Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in their US Open 2025 men's singles first-round match at Louis Armstrong Stadium, New York, on Tuesday (August 26, 2025). Watch the Musetti vs Mpetshi Perricard tennis match live today.

Musetti, the Italian No. 2, is struggling to find form following his retirement against Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open, while the big-serving Mpetshi Perricard is hunting for his first top-10 scalp on the ATP Tour.

The winner of the Musetti Vs Mpetshi Perricard match will face either Quentin Halys or David Goffin in the second round.

Musetti Vs Mpetshi Perricard Head-To-Head Record

Lorenzo Musetti, seeded 10th in the season's final Grand Slam tournament, leads World No. 37 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 2-0 in head-to-head record; both meetings happened in 2024, during the grass court season.

In their first meeting at the Stuttgart Open, Musetti registered a 7-6(9), 7-6(9) win to enter the second round. A couple of weeks later, the Italian beat Mpetshi Perricard 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in the Wimbledon round of 16.

When and where is the Musetti Vs Mpetshi Perricard, Men's Singles 1st Round match at US Open 2025?

The Musetti Vs Mpetshi Perricard, Men's Singles 1st Round match will be played on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The match will get started at 8:30 PM IST.

Lorenzo Musetti Vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming

Tennis fans can enjoy the Lorenzo Musetti Vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.

