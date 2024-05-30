Tennis

Sinner Vs Gasquet, French Open: Italian Thrashes Home Fave To Make Roland Garros 3rd Round

Fresh from his Major-winning exploits in Australia, Jannik Sinner is a remarkable 9-0 in Grand Slam competition this year

Jannik Sinner breezed into the French Open third round with Wednesday's routine victory in Paris.
Jannik Sinner cruised into the French Open third round after making light work of home favourite Richard Gasquet in a straight-sets victory on Wednesday. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

The world number two overcame Christopher Eubanks in his first Roland-Garros meeting and had similar ease against French veteran Gasquet on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Having triumphed at the Australian Open in January, Sinner will be dreaming of a second major title after his convincing 6-4 6-2 6-4 success in the French capital.

Buoyed on with confidence from a straight-sets win against Eubanks on Monday, Sinner stole a decisive break at 3-3 in the first set to undo 37-year-old Gasquet.

Gasquet, a 16-time ATP Tour champion, struggled to respond after that opening blow, holding his service just twice in a one-sided second set.

Sinner continued to dictate play from deep on the court, pulling Gasquet apart at will to tee up a routine win in just two hours and 17 minutes.

Data Debrief: Sinner riding major wave

Fresh from his Major-winning exploits in Australia, Sinner is a remarkable 9-0 in Grand Slam competition this year.

The 22-year-old extended to a 12-1 record against players ranked outside the top 10 at Roland-Garros, while he now has 26 wins and just one loss against Frenchmen since August 2020.

