Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia

A showdown with Novak Djokovic, who Jannik Sinner beat in last week's Shanghai showpiece, awaits in the last four

Jannik Sinner downed Daniil Medvedev to reach the 6 Kings Slam semi-finals
Jannik Sinner brushed aside Daniil Medvedev to reach the semi-finals of the 6 Kings Slam with a straight-sets triumph at the inaugural event in Saudi Arabia. (More Tennis News)

Sinner, fresh from his Shanghai Masters victory last week, needed just over an hour to down his opponent, emerging a 6-0 6-3 victor in a repeat of this year's Australian Open final. 

The Italian asserted his dominance from the off, breaking Medvedev's serve in the opening game before hammering home his advantage to take the first set at a canter. 

Medvedev, however, responded well in the second, trading blows with Sinner, but was undone in the fifth game as the world number one broke his serve once again. 

Sinner held his serve and, despite squandering one match point, made no mistake at the second time of asking.

A showdown with Novak Djokovic, who he beat in last week's Shanghai showpiece, awaits in the last four.

"It was a very good performance, considering I only arrived here a couple of days ago," Sinner said. 

"I only had one practice session, but I was looking forward to coming here. It's something very new. We are six of the best tennis players in the world."

