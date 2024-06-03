Tennis

French Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers To Trump Corentin Moutet, Enter Quarter-Finals

A massive upset looked possible at Roland Garros when Corentin Moutet took the first set and broke early in the second, but Jannik Sinner fought back to post a deeply impressive 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 victory in the round of 16

Jannik Sinner saw off a stern challenge from Corentin Moutet.
info_icon

Jannik Sinner recovered from one set down to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday, putting away home favourite Corentin Moutet with a classy display. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

A huge upset looked possible when Moutet took the first set and broke early in the second, but Sinner fought back to post a deeply impressive 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-1 victory.   

Sinner seemed to be caught off-guard by Moutet in the opener, the French showman sinking a series of delicious drop shots with the world number two on his heels.

Coco Gauff progressed into the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday - null
Coco Gauff Vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto, French Open: American Continues Serene Progress With Last-16 Win

BY Stats Perform

Moutet carried that momentum into the second set, breaking straight away with his first four winners all being drop shots, yet Sinner soon learned, getting to the net well as he immediately broke back.

That was a theme of the contest from then on, with Sinner making few mistakes with his approach play and dispatching a series of volleys at the net as he took the second set.

Early in the third, it was the Italian pulling out the party tricks as he broke twice more en route to going a set up, much to the annoyance of a raucous crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Moutet threw his racket down after seeing his serve broken again in the first game of the fourth set, and then attempted – in vain – to snap his racket when Sinner converted at the end of a long rally to make it a double break, his outing ending in frustration. 

Data Debrief: All-rounder Sinner in great company

Sinner has become just the third male player since the year 2000 to reach multiple grand slam quarter-finals on every surface before turning 23, after Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

He will face Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals after the 10th seed overcame world number eight Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Stock Market: Sensex, NIFTY Post Massive Jump As Exit Polls Predict NDA's Return
  2. Madhya Pradesh: 13, Including 4 Children, Killed After Tractor Overturns In Rajgarh; President Reacts
  3. Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama
  4. Amul Milk Costlier By Rs 2 From Today
  5. Beneath The Anger: Kashmir Now And Then
Entertainment News
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Shehzada Dhami Recalls How A Director Was Rude To Him On The Sets
  2. Watch: Raha Plants Kisses On Ranbir Kapoor's Cheeks As They Return To Mumbai With Alia Bhatt
  3. A Lyrical Journey: A Kashmiri Artist's Subconscious Connection with Music And Strife
  4. Music As Resistance: The Voices Of Kashmir's Urban Youth
  5. Silencing Kashmir Through Censorship
Sports News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Wiese, Trumpelmann Headline NAM's Win In Super Over Thriller
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
  3. NAM Vs OMA, T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Oman In Super Over To Clinch Barbados Thriller
  4. FIA World Rally Championship: Sebastien Ogier On Course To Win At Rally Italia Sardegna - In Pics
  5. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 5 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. 'Planet Parade' On June 3: Not So Rare, Says NASA, Debunks Social Media Claims Of '6 Planets Visibly Aligning'
  2. On Cam | One Dead After 2 Planes Collide During Air Show In Portugal
  3. Japan: Fresh Earthquake In Ishikawa Collapses 2 Houses Damaged In Deadly Jan 1 Quake; No Injuries
  4. Israeli Airstrikes Near Syria's Aleppo City Kills Several: Syrian State Media
  5. A Lukewarm International Response To The Kashmir Question
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: 400 CAPF Companies To Remain In WB Till June 19; Massive Jump In Stock Market
  2. Music As Resistance: The Voices Of Kashmir's Urban Youth
  3. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Wiese, Trumpelmann Headline NAM's Win In Super Over Thriller
  4. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Namibia Vs Oman Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NAM Bowl First In Barbados - Check Playing XIs
  6. Apple Has Now Labeled iPhone 5s As 'Obsolete': What Does It Mean?
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
  8. Amul Milk Costlier By Rs 2 From Today