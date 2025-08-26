Iga Swiatek Vs Emiliana Arango Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: The Pole enters the match with a 50-12 win-loss record this year. Photo: AP

Iga Swiatek Vs Emiliana Arango Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: The Pole enters the match with a 50-12 win-loss record this year. Photo: AP