Iga Swiatek is fresh off Cincinnati Open title triumph
Six-time Major winner eyeing a second US Open title
Up against Emiliana Arango, who is making her US Open main draw debut
Former champion Iga Swiatek starts her US Open 2025 campaign with a first-round clash against unheralded Emiliana Arango at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Tuesday (August 26, 2025). Watch the Swiatek vs Arango tennis match live today.
Swiatek, 24, endured a mixed season before winning her maiden Wimbledon title, making her Grand Slam finals record a perfect six. In the run-up to New York Slam, the Polish star humbled Jasmine Paolini of Italy to win the Cincinnati title.
The six-time Major winner is back in Flushing Meadows, eyeing a second US Open title. The 2022 champion is seeded 2nd for this edition. She enters the match with a 50-12 win-loss record this year.
Arango, also 24, will be making her US Open main draw debut. The Colombian won the Cancun Open, a WTA Challenger event, for her first title in February this year. It was followed up with a surprise Merida Open (WTA 500) final in March, eventually losing to Emma Navarro in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).
The winner of the Swiatek vs Arango match will face either unseeded Dutch Suzan Lamens or American Valerie Glozman in the second round.
Iga Swiatek Vs Emiliana Arango: Head-To-Head Record
This will be their first-ever meeting on the WTA Tour. But they did meet at the French Open 2027 girls' event, with Swiatek winning in straight sets.
And tonight, the Pole will start as overwhelming favourite.
Iga Swiatek Vs Emiliana Arango, US Open 2025 First Round: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Iga Swiatek vs Emiliana Arango, US Open 2025 first-round match be played?
The Iga Swiatek vs Emiliana Arango, US Open 2025 first-round match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City on Tuesday, August 26 at 9pm IST.
Where will the Iga Swiatek vs Emiliana Arango, US Open 2025 first-round match be telecast and live streamed?
The Iga Swiatek vs Emiliana Arango, US Open 2025 first-round match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.