Halle Open: Jannik Sinner Rallies To Reach Quarter-finals

Jannik Sinner survived a scare to reach the quarter-finals of the Halle Open after beating Fabian Marozsan on Thursday.
After having to go all the way in the opening round, Sinner was once again forced into a decider but eventually came out on top 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-3.
It looked like it might be an easier match for Sinner after he took the first set, but Marozsan rallied in the second. The world number one was able to force a tie-break, but he could not get the better of the Hungarian's aggressive play.
Sinner did get a decisive break in the decider though, lunging to the net to get a vital point as he rushed into a 4-0 lead before holding out to reach the next round.
Data Debrief: Sinner stays in the hunt
Sinner is still chasing his first grass-court title, and looks like he will be pushed all the way to get one in Germany.
He has improved his record for the season to 35-3 after beating Marozsan in their first ATP meeting.