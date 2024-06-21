Tennis

Halle Open: Jannik Sinner Rallies To Reach Quarter-finals

After having to go all the way in the opening round, Sinner was once again forced into a decider but eventually came out on top 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-3

Jannik Sinner
info_icon

Jannik Sinner survived a scare to reach the quarter-finals of the Halle Open after beating Fabian Marozsan on Thursday. (More Tennis News)

After having to go all the way in the opening round, Sinner was once again forced into a decider but eventually came out on top 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-3.

It looked like it might be an easier match for Sinner after he took the first set, but Marozsan rallied in the second. The world number one was able to force a tie-break, but he could not get the better of the Hungarian's aggressive play.

Sinner did get a decisive break in the decider though, lunging to the net to get a vital point as he rushed into a 4-0 lead before holding out to reach the next round.

Data Debrief: Sinner stays in the hunt

Sinner is still chasing his first grass-court title, and looks like he will be pushed all the way to get one in Germany.

He has improved his record for the season to 35-3 after beating Marozsan in their first ATP meeting.

