Tennis

Halle Open: Jannik Sinner In Maiden Grass Final, Alexander Zverev Crashes Out In Semifinal

Jannik Sinner's quality shone through in the tie-break, the Australian Open champion converting his third match point to advance

Jannik Sinner celebrates his semi-final win over Zhang Zhizhen
info_icon

Jannik Sinner will face Hubert Hurkacz in his first ATP Tour-level grass final after overcoming Zhang Zhizhen 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in the last four at the Halle Open. (More Tennis News)

The world number one entered Saturday's clash with Zhang, ranked 42nd in the world, on a 35-match winning streak against players outside the ATP's top 20.

There was to be no upset in North Rhine-Westphalia, though Zhang pushed him close in a match that featured just one break – Sinner doing the honours in the ninth game of the opening set.

Zhang failed to convert the lone break point generated in the second set as both players served confidently, the Chinese number one winning 79% of first-serve points to Sinner's 75%.

However, the Italian's quality shone through in the tie-break, the Australian Open champion converting his third match point to advance. 

Marketa Vondrousova retired from a match after injury. - JJlovesTennis/X
Berlin Open: Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova Forced To Withdraw Due To Injury

BY Associated Press

Hurkacz will be his final opponent after he pulled off an upset of Zverev earlier on Saturday, the fifth-seeded Pole producing a big-serving display in a 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 win.

Sinner and Hurkacz played doubles together earlier this week, saving two match points in a thrilling win over Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow before going out to French duo Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul the following day.

Data Debrief: Sinner matches Federer and Medvedev

Sinner will have a chance to capture his first title on grass on Sunday, which would represent the best possible preparation for a tilt at Wimbledon.

He is just the third player to reach the Halle Open final while top of the world rankings, after Roger Federer (in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2018) and Daniil Medvedev (2022).

