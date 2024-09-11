Tennis

Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina

Former Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov got Canada off to a flier in the opening singles match of the Group D encounter, beating Francisco Cerundolo 7-5 6-3 in one hour and 37 minutes

Felix Auger Aliassime
Felix Auger Aliassime helped Canada to a Davis Cup victory on Tuesday
info_icon

Felix Auger Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov helped Canada make a winning start to their Davis Cup Finals group-stage campaign, overcoming Argentina in Manchester. (More Tennis News)

Former Wimbledon semi-finalist Shapovalov got Canada off to a flier in the opening singles match of the Group D encounter, beating Francisco Cerundolo 7-5 6-3 in one hour and 37 minutes.

Cerundolo committed 51 unforced errors in a disjointed display, giving up back-to-back breaks early in the second set as the match slipped away from him after a competitive opener.

Not to be outdone, Auger Aliassime followed up Shapovalov's victory by beating Sebastian Baez 6-3 6-3, keeping his opponent under fierce pressure throughout and converting seven of the 12 break points he forced.

Doubles specialists Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni then beat Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil in three sets, but that was not enough to deny Canada victory.

Great Britain and Finland are the other two teams in Group D, with Jack Draper leading the hosts' bid to reach the knockout stages in Malaga later this year.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland Women Vs England Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs ENG-W Cricket Match
  2. AFG Vs NZ, Greater Noida Test: Afghanistan Cricket Board Issues Statement
  3. English County Championship: Indian Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Shines, Picks Up Five-Wicket Haul
  4. England Name Uncapped Duo In Test Squad For Pakistan Tour In October
  5. England Test Tour Of Pakistan: Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley Included In 17-Member Squad
Football News
  1. Ronaldo Backs Mbappe To Beat Haaland And Bellingham To Ballon D'Or
  2. Igor Stimac Vs AIFF: Apex Body To Have 'Independent' Inquiry Into Former Coach's Contract Renewal Process
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo Picks Four Footballers For Coveted Ballon D'Or Honour
  4. FC Goa Preview, ISL 2024-25: Fixtures, New Signings, Updated Squad - All You Need To Know
  5. England Vs Finland: Harry Kane Targeting 100 Goals Ahead Of Landmark Appearance For Nations League Clash
Tennis News
  1. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  2. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  3. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
  4. ATP Rankings: Taylor Fritz Reaches Top 10 Again, Emma Navarro Hits Career-High No. 8 After US Open
  5. Jannik Sinner: At 23, Already Racing Ahead With Two Slam Titles And No. 1 Ranking
Hockey News
  1. Incumbent Tayyab Ikram Set For Second Term As FIH President
  2. China Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  3. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. Pakistan Vs Japan Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Sukhjeet Scores Twice As IND Beat JPN 5-1

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Insensitive': Agitated Doctors Reject CM's Invite, Will Continue 'Cease Work' Despite SC's Order
  2. Woman Officer Accuses IAF Wing Commander Of Rape; Claims Investigation Delays
  3. From Squared Circles To Elections: Vinesh Phogat To File Nomination On Sept 11, Uncle Mahavir Not Happy
  4. Special NIA Court Grants Interim Bail To MP Engineer Rashid In Terror Funding Case Till October 2
  5. Day In Pics: September 10, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  2. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  3. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  4. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  5. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
World News
  1. New Order For Old Problem: Germany’s Border Curb To Crackdown On Illegal Immigration Explained
  2. Australia To Ban Social Media Platforms For Children | Do Age Limits Work?
  3. In Photos: Afghan Women’s Lives Reclaimed By Taliban Control
  4. First Mpox Case Of Older Strain In India; China Begins Clinical Trials For Vaccine | Key Updates
  5. ‘Nothing Resembling An Adequate Response To The Crisis Of Afghan Women’: Heather Barr Of Human Rights Watch 
Latest Stories
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 2 Highlights: Officials Call Stumps With Outfield Not Good Enough For Play
  2. Kiren Rijiju Rejects Reports Of Chinese Encroachment In Arunachal | What Are China's Territorial Claims?
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 10, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Middle East Tensions: Over 40 Dead In Israeli Strike In Gaza Strip; UN Offers To Monitor Ceasefire In War-Hit Region
  5. Sanju Samson Officially Joins Kerala Super League's Malappuram FC As Co-Owner
  6. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand Name Experienced Squad; Devine, Bates Set For Ninth Straight Edition
  7. Duleep Trophy: Rinku Singh To Play; Sarfaraz May Stay Even As Big Names Head For BAN Tests
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs