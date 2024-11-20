Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career

Rafael Nadal says he achieved more than he "ever dreamed" in his tennis career after it came to a close with Spain's quarter-final exit at the Davis Cup Finals. (More Tennis News)
The Spaniard lost the final match of his career, suffering a 6-4 6-4 defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp in the opener in Malaga, despite the backing of the home crowd.
Nadal became the Spanish player with the most matches played in the Davis Cup in the last 30 years, with his final match his 43rd. He surpassed Feliciano Lopez.
It was his first competitive tennis match since losing to great rival Novak Djokovic at the Paris Olympics in August.
Though Carlos Alcaraz drew Spain level in the quarter-final by winning his singles match, the Netherlands triumphed in doubles to knock the home favourites out and draw an end to Nadal's glittering career.
Nadal, a 22-time grand slam winner, reflected on how he would like to be remembered.
"I'd like to be remembered as a kid that achieved more than I ever dreamed," Nadal said during an on-court presentation.
"I have been very lucky in the life I have had the opportunity to live. I have lived unforgettable experiences because of tennis.
"I was just a kid that followed their dreams, worked as hard as possible to be where I am today.
"The titles, numbers, they're there. People probably know that. The way I'd like to be remembered most is as a good person from a small village in Mallorca."
Nadal retires having won five Davis Cup titles throughout his career, in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2019. He retires with 22 men's Grand Slam titles, 92 ATP-level singles titles, including 36 Masters titles and an Olympic gold medal.
Following Spain's exit, he was invited on to court to address the crowd, while an emotional tribute with messages from his rivals played.
"I leave with the peace of mind that I have left a legacy, which I really feel is not just a sporting one but a personal one," Nadal said.
"I understand that the love I have received, if it was just for what happened on the court, would not be the same."