Tennis

China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons

World top-ranked and defending champion Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from next week's China Open in Beijing, citing personal reasons

2024 US Open tennis championships Womens Singles_Iga Swiatek vs Kamilla Rakhimova_2
US Open 2024: Iga Swiatek returns a shot to Kamilla Rakhimova | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
info_icon

World top-ranked and defending champion Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from next week's China Open in Beijing, citing personal reasons. (More Tennis News)

Swiatek and the WTA Tour announced her withdrawal on Friday.

"Due to personal matters, I'm forced to withdraw from the China Open in Beijing. I'm very sorry as I had an amazing time playing and winning this tournament last year and was really looking forward to being back there," Swiatek said. "I'm sorry I won't be a part of it this time.”

Swiatek has won four of the previous eight WTA 1000-level events played this year but last competed in New York two weeks ago at the U.S. Open, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.

Swiatek also withdrew from this week's Korea Open in Seoul, citing fatigue.

Others to withdraw from the China Open are No. 9-ranked Maria Sakkari, with a continuing shoulder injury, and Danielle Collins, who has an illness.

U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will be the top-seeded player in Beijing, a tournament at which she has reached the quarterfinals twice in three career appearances. U.S. Open runner-up Pegula is expected to be seeded No. 2.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Gill Reaches Fifty As IND's Lead Goes Past 350
  2. India Vs Bangladesh: Jaiswal Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 51-Year Test Record
  3. AFG Vs RSA, 2nd ODI: Gurbaz’s Ton, Rashid’s 5 Wickets Seal Afghanistan’s First ODI Series Win Over South Africa
  4. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Why Does Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand In Galle Have A Rest Day?
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Bumrah Discloses Bowling Tactic Experiment With Lack Of Grip From Chepauk Surface On Day Two
Football News
  1. Al-Nassr 3-0 Ettifaq: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As New Coach Stefano Pioli Secures First Saudi Pro League Win
  2. EFL Championship: Walter Proud Of 'Courageous' Hull After Comeback Win
  3. Ligue 1: Enrique Lauds Dembele Improvement, Backs Him To Be More Ruthless
  4. Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Hands Sonia Bompastor First Win
  5. SAFF U17 Championship 2024: Sumit Sharma's Header Helps India Beat Bangladesh 1-0
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  2. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  3. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  4. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  5. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Talks | Senior Journalist Qurban Ali in Conversation with Rakhi Bose
  2. 3 BSF Personnel Dead, 9 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In J-K’s Budgam
  3. Gurugram: SUV On Wrong Side Kills 23-Year-Old Biker; Row Erupts As Accused Gets Quick Bail | Details
  4. 'Unconstitutional': Bombay HC Strikes Down Amended IT Rules Allowing Fact-Checking Unit For Social Media Content
  5. ‘We Want End Of Naxalism In Bastar’: Naxal Attack Survivors Call For Peace
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 12 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. The Tamil Issue Remains On The Backburner In Sr Lankan Elections
  4. India’s Keen Eyes On Sri Lankan Elections
  5. Sri Lanka’s Economic Resurgence: Hope Amidst Election Uncertainty
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 12 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Gill Reaches Fifty As IND's Lead Goes Past 350
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch