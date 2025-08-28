Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Carlos Alcaraz is ranked World No. 2 and a strong title contender
Mattia Bellucci is enjoying a breakout ATP season in 2025
Alcaraz boasts a 55-6 win-loss record this year
This is their first ATP Tour meeting; Alcaraz previously won their ITF match.
The winner will advance to face Darderi or Spizzirri in the third round
Carlos Alcaraz and Mattia Bellucci are set to face off in the second round of the US Open 2025 men's singles event on Thursday (August 28, 2025) at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. Watch the Alcaraz and Bellucci Grand Slam tennis match live.
Alcaraz, currently ranked World No. 2, enters the US Open 2025 second round with significant momentum and a strong pedigree. The Spanish tennis star won the US Open in 2022 and has reached at least the quarterfinals in every Grand Slam tournament this season.
The 22-year-old's recent form in 2025 is particularly impressive, boasting a 55-6 win-loss record this year. This includes a title run at the Cincinnati Masters, further cementing his status as one of the top contenders. In the opening round at New York, Alcaraz defeated Reilly Opelka in straight sets.
Mattia Bellucci, currently ranked No. 65 in the world, is enjoying a breakout season on the ATP Tour in 2025. The Italian player reached the semifinals in Rotterdam and advanced to the third round at Wimbledon, recording wins over top players such as Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The 24-year-old's best US Open performance came last year when he reached the second round after a memorable win over veteran Stan Wawrinka. This year, he moved past the first round after Juncheng Shang retired mid-match. For Bellucci, an upset against a dominant opponent could be career-defining.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci Head-To-Head Record
This second-round encounter marks the first-ever ATP Tour-level meeting between Carlos Alcaraz and Mattia Bellucci. However, the pair previously met at an ITF event in Manacor in 2020, where Alcaraz secured a convincing straight-sets victory, winning 6-2, 6-1.
The match's winner will advance to the third round to face either the 32nd-seeded Italian, Luciano Darderi, or American wildcard, Eliot Spizzirri.
When and where is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Mattia Bellucci, Men's Singles 2nd Round match at US Open 2025?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs Mattia Bellucci, Men's Singles 2nd Round match will be played on Thursday, August 28, 2025. The match will get started at 4:30 AM IST (Approx). The contest will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Mattia Bellucci, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming
Tennis fans can enjoy the Carlos Alcaraz vs Mattia Bellucci live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.