Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz At US Open Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India

Check out all the important details of Carlos Alcaraz's first round US Open 2024 match

Carlos Alcaraz-us-open
Carlos Alcaraz won his first major title at the 2022 US Open
info_icon

Carlos Alcaraz will be itching to hit the top gear when he takes the court at the US Open after a shock exit from the Cincinnati Open earlier this month. (More Tennis News)

After settling for a silver at the Paris Olympics following a defeat at the hands of Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz faced a Round of 32 ouster from Cincinnati Open. The 21-year-old sensation lost to Gael Monfils of France in the Cincinnati Open which was eventually won by Jannik Sinner.

After winning the tournament in 2022, the Spaniard had lost the semifinal to Daniil Medvedev last year at the Flushing Meadows. This time though, Alcaraz enters US Open as one of the favourites to lift the title.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up his US Open championship trophy - null
Novak Djokovic At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Alcaraz fans will have to wait for the second day of men's singles action at the US Open to watch their favourite on court. Check out all the important details of Carlos Alcaraz's first round US Open 2024 match here.

Carlos Alcaraz US Open Round 1 Opponent

Carlos Alcaraz will be up against Li Tu of Australia in the opening round of the US Open 2024. For Li Tu, the US Open 2024 is his debut at the main draw at the Flushing Meadows. The 28-year-old's career's highest ranking was 186 in singles. He won three qualifying matches to book a match-up with Alcaraz in the first round.

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Li Tu Live Streaming

When will Carlos Alcaraz's first round US Open match against Li Tu start?

Carlos Alcaraz will begin his US Open 2024 campaign against Li Tu on Wednesday, August 28 in India. The estimated timing of his match against Li Tu is 4:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz's first round US Open match against Li Tu?

The US Open 2024 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the tournament will take place on the Sony LIV application and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup Updated Schedule Out After Tournament Shifted To UAE
  2. Inaugural Uttarakhand Premier League Set For September 15-22
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs BAN Match On TV And Online In India
  4. AFG Vs NZ, One-Off Test: ACB Announce 20-Member Preliminary Squad; Rashid Khan Ignored
  5. Pakistan's Former Head Coach Mudassar Nazar Calls PCB Officials 'Confused' And 'Unlearning'
Football News
  1. Shillong Lajong 0-3 NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 1st SF Highlights: NEUFC Beat SLFC, Book Their Spot In The Final
  2. Lars Knudsen Takes The Reins Of The Danish National Team As Interim Coach
  3. Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Pep Guardiola Hails Pressing 'Animal' Erling Haaland
  4. Chelsea Women 1-0 Arsenal Women: Blues Coach Sonia Bompastor Pleased With Team's Progress
  5. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Former England Manager Passes Away Aged 76
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz At US Open Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  2. Novak Djokovic At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  3. Sumit Nagal At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  4. US Open 2024: Who Has The Best Shot At Title? Players Not Too Sure
  5. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Vows 'I Will Be 100%' At Flushing Meadows After Ankle Concern
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Shivaji’s Statue Unveiled By PM Modi In 2023 Collapses, Oppn Corner Govt
  2. Yogi Adityanath Urges People To Desist From Committing Mistakes Like Bangladesh, Says ‘Batenge Toh Katenge’
  3. 2 Dead, 1 Injured After Wall Collapse In Mumbai's Kalbadevi, Rescue Ops On
  4. Devastating Floods Kill Dozens In Tripura
  5. Badlapur Sexual Assault: Accused Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody By Thane Court
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  2. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
  3. What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
  4. Rare Mosquito-Borne Virus Is Causing Alarm In US Towns | Key Details
  5. Walmart Recalls Around 10,000 Apple Juices Over Arsenic Contamination Concerns
World News
  1. Macron Breaks Silence On Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Arrest, Says Decision 'Not Political'
  2. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  3. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
  4. Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus Greets Hindu Brethren On Janmashtami, Promises Interfaith Harmony
  5. 3 Stabbed During Notting Hill Carnival As UK Records Rise In Knife Attacks
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 33 In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know