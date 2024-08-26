Carlos Alcaraz will be itching to hit the top gear when he takes the court at the US Open after a shock exit from the Cincinnati Open earlier this month. (More Tennis News)
After settling for a silver at the Paris Olympics following a defeat at the hands of Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz faced a Round of 32 ouster from Cincinnati Open. The 21-year-old sensation lost to Gael Monfils of France in the Cincinnati Open which was eventually won by Jannik Sinner.
After winning the tournament in 2022, the Spaniard had lost the semifinal to Daniil Medvedev last year at the Flushing Meadows. This time though, Alcaraz enters US Open as one of the favourites to lift the title.
Alcaraz fans will have to wait for the second day of men's singles action at the US Open to watch their favourite on court. Check out all the important details of Carlos Alcaraz's first round US Open 2024 match here.
Carlos Alcaraz US Open Round 1 Opponent
Carlos Alcaraz will be up against Li Tu of Australia in the opening round of the US Open 2024. For Li Tu, the US Open 2024 is his debut at the main draw at the Flushing Meadows. The 28-year-old's career's highest ranking was 186 in singles. He won three qualifying matches to book a match-up with Alcaraz in the first round.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Li Tu Live Streaming
When will Carlos Alcaraz's first round US Open match against Li Tu start?
Carlos Alcaraz will begin his US Open 2024 campaign against Li Tu on Wednesday, August 28 in India. The estimated timing of his match against Li Tu is 4:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz's first round US Open match against Li Tu?
The US Open 2024 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the tournament will take place on the Sony LIV application and website.