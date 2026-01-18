Australian Open 2026: Zeynep Sonmez Halts Play To Help Ballkid During Alexandrova Upset

Australian Open 2026 saw a moment of sportsmanship as Zeynep Sönmez stopped play to assist an unwell ballkid during her shock first-round win over Ekaterina Alexandrova in Melbourne

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australian Open 2026, Day 1 Live Score: Aryna Sabalenka Advances To Next Round
Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey and umpire Chase Urban help a ball kid who fainted, from the court during her first round match against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zeynep Sönmez paused the match to support a ballkid suffering an apparent heat-related issue

  • After a seven-minute delay, the Turkish qualifier regrouped to defeat world No. 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova

  • The win sends the world No. 112 into the second round at the Australian Open for the first time

Zeynep Sönmez rushed to the aid of an ailing ballkid in an interruption to play during her first-round upset win over No. 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova on Sunday at the Australian Open.

The 23-year-old Turkish qualifier was receiving serve in the ninth game of the second set when a ballkid wobbled, lost balance and stumbled backward near the umpire’s chair in sunny conditions at 1573 Arena.

The ballkid stood up quickly but started wobbling again, and Sönmez immediately held up her hand to suspend play. She went to the courtside and put an arm around the ballkid’s waist and helped her toward some shade.

Tournament officials moved quickly to help, but Sönmez had to lift the ballkid into a chair near the side of the arena. Medical staff took over to assess and treat the ballkid in the shade. It appeared to be a heat-related incident, with the temperature at the time around 29 Celsius (84 Fahrenheit) but with high intensity at surface level on the exposed hardcourt.

Related Content
Related Content

The players waited until the ballkid and the medical staff had left the arena and, after a delay of about seven minutes, continued the match.

Sönmez, ranked No. 112, broke serve in that game but lost the set before rallying to clinch it 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 to advance to the second round in Australia for the first time.

Her best performance in five previous Grand Slam events was a run to the third round at Wimbledon last year.

The tournament said the ballkid quickly recovered but didn’t participate in the remainder of the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Mitchell Gets To Hundred; Indian Bowlers Under Pressure | NZ 201/3 (36)

  2. Vidarbha Vs Saurashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Atharva Taide Departs For 128 | VID 213/2 (36)

  3. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Pollard Removes Osman Sadat For 88 | AFG 211/4 (45)

  4. Kate Cross Credits Nadine de Klerk For Saving RCB’s WPL Campaign Early

  5. Shubman Gill Buys INR 3 Lakh Water Purifier For Team Amid Indore Water Scare Ahead Of IND VS NZ 3rd ODI: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 1, Live Photo: See The Best Photos From Melbourne

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 1 Live Score: Aryna Sabalenka Advances To Next Round; Alexander Zverev Downs Gabriel Diallo

  3. Australian Open 2026: Zeynep Sonmez Halts Play To Help Ballkid During Alexandrova Upset

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Adam Walton, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

  5. Venus Williams Vs Olga Danilovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Possibility of Alliance with BJP in Karnataka Local Body Polls Is Open: HD Kumaraswamy

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  5. Strong Systems in Place: Biennale Foundation Assures Continuity Despite Leadership Change

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  2. Trump Announces 10% Tariff On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Dispute

  3. Nobel Prize’s Blind Spot: When Symbolism Overshadows Substance In Venezuela

  4. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  5. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly